Kick-start healthier eating habits

NESTLE (Malaysia) Berhad has introduced the new NESTUM® Special Edition Brown Rice, a hot cereal beverage that brings the wholesome goodness of nature to your cup.

With 54% more grains and 26% less sugar, NESTUM® Brown Rice is a delicious tummy-filler that helps kick-start clean eating habits.

It is Nestlé Malaysia’s latest addition to its product range certified with the Healthier Choice Logo.

The NESTUM® Brown Rice hot cereal beverage is the perfect option for busy adults to enjoy a balanced nutritious breakfast – a key factor in promoting healthy body weight, chronic disease risk reduction, and positive mental alertness – especially when combined with fruits.

“For those who are always on-the-go, NESTUM® Brown Rice can also be served as a quick nutritious beverage keeping them full and energised for longer.

“NESTUM® Brown Rice contains all the added goodness of brown rice and whole grains in a convenient, ready-to-drink mix. Hence, it is the perfect choice for working professionals who are always on the lookout for healthier breakfast choices and in-between meal boosts that can be consumed on-the-go,” said Nurul Iliani Ahmad, Nestle’s Category Nutrition Manager.

“Packed with nutrient-rich multi-grains such as brown rice, whole wheat, corn and rice, NESTUM® Brown Rice meets the Malaysia Dietary Guideline’s daily whole grain intake requirement per serve.

“Whole grains are crucial to our diets because they are a rich source of vitamins B and E, minerals, and dietary fibre that can help reduce the risk of adult obesity and diabetes,” she added.

NESTUM® Brown Rice is available at selected grocery stores throughout Malaysia at RM11.20 per pack.

For further information, visit www.nestum.com.my.