Let there be peace on us

WHAT comes to our mind when we think of the word ‘peace’?

The experience of peace is an essential ingredient for positive living, for a life of fulfilment and contentment and in the development of our vast potential as a complete human being.

We desire peace, we search for it, undertake all kinds of activities in efforts to experience it but it is, in fact, the natural state of mind. We need to discover it.

All states of mind in which we do not feel ‘at peace’ are unnatural, alien to the true nature of the mind.

Anger, for example, is not natural, as we have been conditioned to believe, but it is so easily triggered when compared to the yearning to experience peace. Once we get angry, then of course, it has to be dealt with, before further harm is caused.

The best method to attain peace of mind is to practise meditation. Meditation is not a denial or avoidance of the way the outer world is.

Meditation is a healing process for your inner world. It allows you to dissolve the illusions of your many false identities based on external things like position, power and possessions.

Once that inner work is done, the outer world follows as a reflection of that.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.