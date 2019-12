By BRIDGET MENEZES

I READ the following fable somewhere:

“Once upon a time, there was an island where all the feelings lived: Happiness, Sadness, Love, and so on. One day it was announced to feelings that the island would sink, so all repaired their boats and left.

Love wanted to persevere until the last moment. When the island was almost sinking, Love decided to ask for help. Richness was passing in a grand boat when Love asked for help.

Richness refused, saying that there was Envy and Jealousy in the boat and there was no place for him.

Vanity passed by in a beautiful vessel. Love asked Vanity for help. “I can’t help you Love. Your being wet might damage my boat.”

As Sadness was close by, Love turned to him. “Oh Love, I am so sad that I need to be by myself!” said Sadness. Happiness passed by, but she was so happy that she did not even notice Love.

Suddenly, there was a voice: “Come Love, I will take you.” Love felt so relieved that he even forgot to ask his name. Finally they arrived on dry land and they parted ways.

Love asked Knowledge who it was. “It was Time,” Knowledge answered. “But why did Time help me?” asked Love. Knowledge smiled with deep wisdom and answered, “Because, only Time is capable of understanding how great Love is.”

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.