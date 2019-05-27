Making ageing irrelevant to men

“SUDDENLY, I’m not half the man I used to be ...” the lyrics in the Beatles song make a lot more sense to men after 40, than when they are younger. “Half the man” that one used to be in terms of physical and mental performance, no longer as strong, sharp, fast and efficient.

The declining testosterone levels is the main culprit to the downhill spiral of the body’s performance. This also means that the lower level of testosterone is no longer able to maintain the male characteristics effectively.

The obvious decline usually starts at 40 years old, medically termed as the start of “andropause” or commonly called “low T” condition. It may show the early signs of andropause, such as lack of energy, lack of concentration, lack of muscles and strength, lack of agility, lack of stamina, lack of interest, lack of vigour, and lack of confidence.

What is Andropause?

There are increasing scientific and medical reports showing that men suffer from hormonal problems, just like women in menopause, but with a slower, more gradual onset which often goes undiagnosed. In fact, most men assume that the symptoms they are experiencing are just “a normal part of getting older”. It’s because these symptoms appear slowly and are somewhat vague, making the diagnosis of andropause easily missed.

Starting at the age of 30, men experience a drop in testosterone by about 10% every decade. Even though the body still continues to produce testosterone, but it is no longer effective.

As testosterone is inactivated rapidly by a type of protein called globulin (SHBG), where its production increases as one ages. This leads to the decrease of active testosterone in the blood and thus causing functional symptoms of Low Testosterone.

Studies have shown that total testosterone decreased by approximately 30% in healthy men between the ages of 25 and 75. Free testosterone levels decline even more significantly, approximately 50%.

Testofen is an extract of the herb fenugreek, which is natural, used commonly in East Asia cuisines and for medical purposes.

It is standardised to saponin glycoside called Fenuside, a unique compound which displaces testosterone from the SHBG, hence releasing more active testosterone into the blood and to be circulated around the body.

Research has shown that men taking Testofen demonstrated improvement in testosterone-related properties. These include an increase of male functions (androgenic function) and an increase in muscle tone and strength (anabolic function).

About 85.2% of men aged 25 to 52 receiving 600mg of Testofen per day for six weeks showed an overall positive effect in the increase of libido as early as three weeks, with an increase in muscle strength, energy levels and well-being.

When combined with exercise, men taking 600mg of Testofen a day for at least a month displayed a significant increase in muscle mass and strength.

Living a youthful and interesting life after 40 is possible with the reactivation of the testosterone levels. Supplementing diet with Testofen, plus regular exercise is the secret to uplift active testosterone levels.

This article is brought to you by the in-house pharmacist at Cambert (M) Sdn Bhd.

