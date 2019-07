BY BRIDGET MENEZES

YOU may have heard this story before. I repeat it here because everytime I read it, I enjoy it.

Like any good mother, when Karen found that another baby was on the way, she did what she could to help her three-year-old son, Michael, prepare for a new sibling. Michael sang to his sister in Mummy’s tummy. He was building a bond of love with his little sister before he even met her.

Unfortunately, when the baby-girl was born, she was in a serious condition. She was kept in the intensive care unit, where only the parents could see her. Michael was not allowed in.

Michael however, kept nagging about singing to his sister, until finally, Karen decided to take Michael in. She dressed him in an oversized scrub suit and marched him in. The head nurse recognised him and refused to allow him in.

The mother, however, became courageous and walked right in. Michael gazed at the tiny infant and began to sing “You are my sunshine, my only sunshine”. The baby girl responded. “Keep on singing, Michael” encouraged Karen with tears in her eyes. Michael continued to sing. Michael’s little sister began to respond even further.

Soon the little girl was well enough to go home.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor.

Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.