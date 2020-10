By BRIDGET MENEZES

RINA was a six-year old girl who had a three-year old brother whom she loved. One day, she heard her parents discussing about him.

Her brother was seriously ill. He had been diagnosed as suffering from a malfunction of the heart that could only be cured after an operation.

Though both parents had jobs, they did not have the money to cover the cost of their son’s treatment. Rina heard her parents say that only a miracle could save him.

Rina had a bright idea. She had a small piggy bank in which she used to save small amounts from her pocket money.

The next day, she took out all her savings of RM57 and went across to the chemist. She told the chemist that she wanted to buy a miracle. She offered him all the money she had.

The chemist was bewildered and wanted to know what she meant. She repeated that she wanted to buy a miracle because her little brother was very ill and only a miracle could save him.

A man in the shop overheard them. He asked Rina to take him to her brother. He introduced himself to her parents as a cardiac surgeon and offered medical assistance at his hospital.

A few days later, Rina’s brother was operated upon and cured completely. For Rina and her family, the miracle did happen.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@ thesundaily.com