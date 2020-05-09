Mouth-to-mouth and coronavirus: Performing CPR during the pandemic

SOMEONE who experiences cardiac arrest can die or suffer permanent brain damage if they don’t get help fast. But can bystanders give first aid without putting themselves – and the victim – at increased risk of infection with the novel coronavirus?

Yes, if they take a few simple precautions, says the German Heart Foundation (GHF).

Check, call, press and – if you’re not alone and can get an automated external defibrillator (AED) – shock. These four steps of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for untrained bystanders still apply, but with minor changes, the GHF says. Mouth-to-mouth respiration is left out.

First check whether the person is conscious. But instead of tapping or shaking their shoulder, ask loudly, “Are you OK?” If the person is unconscious, check whether they’re breathing, but not by putting your ear next to their mouth and nose. Instead, look so see if their chest is rising and falling.

Then call the local emergency number, clearly state your precise location and describe what has happened.

Once the emergency medical service has been alerted, put the person on their back on a firm surface. For protection against a possible coronavirus infection, the GHF recommends placing a light piece of cloth over the person’s nose and mouth. Wearing a face mask yourself provides additional protection.

Kneel next to the person’s shoulders and place the heel of one hand in the middle of an imaginary line between the nipples. Place your other hand on top of the first. With outstretched arms, press straight down hard about 5 or 6 cm at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions a minute.

If you’re not alone and one of you can get an AED, deliver a shock to the person’s chest when so instructed by the device. – dpa