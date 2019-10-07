Move with nature’s flow

By Bridget Menezes

AN old man accidentally fell into a swirling river leading to a dangerous waterfall.

Onlookers feared for his life. Miraculously, he came out alive and unharmed at the bottom of the falls.

When people asked him how he managed to survive, he said: “I accommodated myself to the water, not the water to me. Without thinking, I allowed myself to be shaped by it.

“Plunging into the swirl, I came out with the swirl. This is how I survived.”

This is also true of the watersport called surfing. A surfer rides the high waves undaunted by their force.

The faster and fiercer they are, the higher the thrill the surfer gets.

He lets go of all control and fear and moves with nature’s flow.

When we let go of our petty egos, limited controls and our narrow-minded vision, we are able to perceive and move with the higher forces that guide our destiny towards a better purpose.

It is an art to know when to flow and when to let go. This art is essential for our personal development and wellbeing.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Email her at lifestyle.bridget @thesundaily.com.