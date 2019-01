Scientists in California have developed a so-called “sponge” they say can soak up cancer drugs from a patient’s bloodstream before they can cause harmful side effects.

Chemotherapy drugs are a very effective way to treat cancerous tumours, but they can lead to serious side effects, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and suppression of the immune system, not to mention hair loss and ulcers.

The new device is made up of a polymer-coated cylinder which is 3D printed to exactly fit into a vein draining blood from a tumour-affected area. This should allow clinicians to use a drug in higher doses, knowing that it won’t travel on to other parts of a patient’s body.

“Surgeons snake a wire into the bloodstream and just leave it in for the amount of time you give chemotherapy, perhaps a few hours,“ said Nitash Balsara, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of California.

“Absorbers are used in petroleum refining to remove unwanted chemicals such as sulphur. We’ve taken the concept out of petroleum refining and applied it to chemotherapy.”

In initial tests in pigs, the drug absorber took up, on average, 64% of a liver cancer drug injected upstream.

“We are developing this around liver cancer because it is a big public health threat and we already treat liver cancer using intra-arterial chemotherapy,“ said Steven Hetts, an interventional radiologist at UC San Francisco. “But you could use this approach for any tumour or any disease that is confined to an organ.”

The team’s findings were published in the journal ACS Central Science, an open-access publication of the American Chemical Society. - dpa