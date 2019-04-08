Pain Relief

AS we age, the production of collagen begins to slow down.

Our skin becomes less elastic and fragile. You may also notice that your hair begins to lose its colour and your joints aren’t as flexible.

Collagen is a complex protein made up of 19 different amino acids such as glycine, proline, hydroxyproline, and arginine.

The most important amino acid here is hydroxyproline since it’s needed to produce collagen in all the connective tissues and provide structural stability.

A little known fact about collagen is that there are many different types - at least 16 different types within the human body. But around 85% to 90% of it consist of types 1 and 2.

Collagen type 1 is the most abundant.

It’s also the strongest, helping to form bones and support the GI tract. It’s important for healing and gives skin its elastic quality and integrity.

Collagen type 2 is found primarily in cartilage and connective tissues to help support joint health.

A supplement called UC-II (undenatured type II collagen), which is derived from chicken sternum can provide the said Collagen Type 2.

A solid body of research reveals that it can rebuild cartilage, relieve arthritic pain, improve mobility and extension, and enhance quality of life.

UC-II is a patented form of collagen with undenatured (native) type 2 collagen for joint health support.

It is proven to work by inducing a process known as oral tolerance, which prevents immune system from damaging its own cartilage, ultimately stopping inflammatory damages, repairing joint cartilage and improving joint functions and joint health.

UC-II is proven to work three times faster and better than the conventional glucosamine and chondroitin in reducing joint pain, as well as improving joint health, flexibility and mobility.

It is derived from natural source - chicken sternum cartilage.

A small dose of 40mg to be taken once daily is packed in a tiny capsule for easier consumption and works faster as early as one month.

As it does not contain shellfish, it is safe for those allergic to seafood. It is also suitable for diabetics as it does not affect blood sugar control.

