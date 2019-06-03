Positive attitude can influence our lives

by BRIDGET MENEZES

SINCE we spend a major portion of our lives working to survive, our attitude towards what we do can make a difference to the quality of our lives.

Two men were moving some stones to erect a church. When asked, “What are you doing?” One of them answered, “I am lifting rocks.”

The other said, “I am helping to create a temple for God.” This visionary approach to our job, realising the long-term impact it has on people and the world, is far superior to the short-sighted attitude ‘How soon can I get out of here’.

The former approach facilitates greater motivation, accomplishment and enjoyment. Such positive emotions will also have a healing effect on our mental health.

If our attitude towards work or people is negative, we will not enjoy our work and thereby adversely undergo stress. It is not the work itself but the attitude which causes stress. People spend hours at their hobbies and yet never get tired.

Think of reasons why you can do something rather than why you can’t; all it takes is a shift in your approach. Once you break the cycle of your negative thinking, you create the space the positive mindset to emerge.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.