By BRIDGET MENEZES

WE cannot determine exactly what will happen tomorrow, or the next day, or in years to come, but we can set in motion positive energy that we hope will eventually return to us.

The ripples created when someone drops a stone into the middle of a pool of water radiate out until they hit the pool’s edges; whereupon they begin flowing back, in their complex cross-currents, toward the centre. In the same way, the blessings that we send out into the world will return to us. As we sow, so we shall reap.

We project our strong and confident virtue into the unknown, like a prayer winging its way to divinity and the prayer is rewarded in time with revelations.

We must face ourselves, understand who we are, find value in ourselves, and act according to that value. If we follow this self-awareness route towards contentment, instead of running towards escapist sources of relaxation, our positive energy will transmit itself into the future.

And each time we arrive at the future, we shall find that it was waiting for us all along – primed to receive us by all that we had thought, said and done in the past.

I need to check each day how many faces I put a smile on and enabled others to be content with me. This little aim will allow me to be more sensitive to the feelings of others and I will get their blessings and good wishes.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.