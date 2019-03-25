Self-responsibility

BY BRIDGET MENEZES

THERE are certain laws which govern our actions. They are natural laws which are constantly operating in every relationship.

They are often called the Laws of Karma, akin to the saying: “As you sow, so shall you reap”. This reminds us that whatever quality of energy we give out, we get back.

Through spirituality, we are reminded of the unchangeable law of cause and effect, which awakens the awareness of our true responsibility for each and every action that we perform.

The Laws of Karma serve to remind us that the situations in our life, the quality of our body, wealth, relationships and the type of person we are today, are the result of what we thought and did earlier.

Many find this idea difficult to accept because most of us have been taught that our destiny lies in someone else’s hands or in the hands of fate or luck, about which we can do nothing.

The Laws of Karma teach us that whatever happens to us today is the result of our positive or negative actions in the past.

If you spend a few moments reflecting on events in your life, without being judgemental, you will begin to see connections between actions and results, causes and effects.

When you see how all effects have their causes, you will then be convinced that this universal law is at work in your life at all times.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. You can email her at lifestyle.bridget@ thesundaily.com.