Simple living

BY BRIDGET MENEZES

WHEN we think of the word simplicity, we imagine something plain, ordinary and understated. But irrespective of what may be the taste of our times, simplicity is a virtue that is hard to live without, a breathing space we all long for. Here, let us explore what it stands for and the joys that it brings with it.

A simple life is all about sticking to the basics and discarding the unnecessary. It values essence over form. Many today are experimenting with the idea of minimalistic living so that they could devote their precious resources of time, energy and money to pursuits they most value. Cutting down on extravagance can thus make room for greater meaning and momentum in our lives.

A simple person connects to what is natural, internally and externally. He is able to tap into his pure core, where all the virtues lie, and draws others in the same direction. He is closer to Mother Nature and in tune with universal laws. There is no heaviness or artificiality, so the lightness of his being makes him a natural target for those seeking company. A child, with his unadulterated purity and innocence, is an example that best demonstrates that simplicity needs no accessories to be attractive.

Simple people have little protocol around them, and are humble and approachable. They are able to take the seamless road which bypasses man-made barriers. They easily mould themselves to circumstances and move on when the need arises. So they are a precious gift to our times, when relationships are becoming complicated due to issues related to attitude and ego.

If one is simple, not simplistic, one can remain available without being vulnerable. A person who keeps things clear, to the point, and minds his own business, receives the protection that is inherent in this approach. It becomes obvious to others that he can be depended on in times of need, but can’t be treated lightly because of his no-nonsense approach. Simplicity is close to truth, so it brings security by default.

Simple living finds pleasure in serving others. Thus simplicity is not poverty. In fact, it is the mark of royalty that is anchored in contentment.

Simplicity never gets outdated, it’s a classic charm. Living in the present is an easy way to live simple.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.