If you smoke around children you will impact their health - and it does not matter if you smoke regularly or only occasionally, a new longitudinal study has concluded.

Researchers in Finland looked at children whose parents were smokers over the course of 26 years, and found that these children were four times more at risk of arteriosclerosis - a condition describing the thickening of the walls of arteries, which can in turn lead to cardiovascular diseases such as strokes or heart attacks.

The study was able to determine that the children were at high risk of getting arteriosclerosis because of their parents’ smoking habits - and were able to exclude any other cause, such as obesity, with the control group.

The research also showed that it hardly made any difference if the parents were regular or irregular smokers - but that it did make a difference if they smoked in the presence of the kids or not.

If the parents smoked far away from their children, then the health risk declined noticeably - but their risk was still two times higher than that of children whose parents did not smoke at all. - dpa