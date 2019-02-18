Spice up your health

CANCER is a dreadful disease that ranks as a top killer worldwide and has contributed to 8.8 million of deaths in 2015.

No other disease strikes as much fear deep within our souls as cancer, because many of us have witnessed firsthand the ravaging effect that cancer (as well as chemotherapy and radiation) has had on a loved one. This terrifying disease can bring about psychological stress and emotional distress on patients and their families.

Add to that, constant unhealthy diets such as consuming foods with a high sugar content or processed food, sleep deprivation, stress or smoking are exposing our body to chronic inflammation, which leads to chronic inflammation and contributes to cancer.

The top five cancers in Malaysia for 2007 are: breast (18.1%), colorectal (12.3%), lung (10.2%), nasopharynx (5.2%) and cervical (4.6%). Females were found to have higher risk of getting cancer (one in nine) compared to males (one in 10).

Among the ethnic groups, cancer has been found to be predominant among the Chinese compared to Malays and Indians. Different lifestyles and dietary habits among different ethnic groups may be one of the important factors causing this outcome.

One of the significant differences in the diets among different ethnic groups is the use of spice. It is well known that the Indians and Malays use more spices in their daily diet compared to the Chinese.

Spices are old. They have been valued for their ability to bring other worlds and cultures to our table, to make food delicious, interesting and beautiful well before the advent of these recent discoveries.

Every sprinkle might also add a little health bonus. Spices have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric has been used for thousands of years as a spice, as well as an herbal medicine in traditional Indian cuisines.

Extensive research over the past 50 years has shown that turmeric is beneficial in combating many non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancers.

A WHO (World Health Organization) report shows that Indians in India have a lower incidence of cancer as compared to the rest of the western advanced countries. Indians consume a high amount of spices in their daily cuisine, including about two to four teaspoons of turmeric powder a day.

India has the lowest reported number of cancer cases for esophagus, colorectal, liver, pancreas, lung, breast, uterine, ovary, prostate, bladder, kidney, renal, brain, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and leukemia.

The magic compound in turmeric that helps in its healing properties is called curcumin. Many studies have shown that curcumin has positive effects on patients with various inflammatory diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, and liver conditions, among others.

Many studies have shown that curcumin has positive effects on patients with various inflammatory diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, and liver conditions, among others.

Thanks to patented Japanese technology, Theracurmin is able to stay in the body for up to 24 hours to fight against chronic inflammation, and may help prevent the spread of disease.

