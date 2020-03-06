By BRIDGET MENEZES

THE number of heart patients is steadily increasing. An alarming feature is that heart attacks are occurring at an earlier age.

Switching to a low-fat diet, meditation and education about heart ailments can reverse heart disease. People, however, prefer bypass surgery and angioplasty, but they are expensive.

A study has found that the main risk factors responsible for heart diseases are alcohol, stress and obesity, amongst others. A balanced vegetarian diet consisting of plenty of fruits, vegetables and a reasonable quantity of cereals and pulses is the best diet for health and happiness, and is also ideally suitable for keeping a check on diseases such as strokes, heart attacks and cancer.

Besides, the food taken into our bodies influences our thought patterns. Our thoughts, both conscious and subconscious are in absolute control of our body’s health.

Take responsibility for your own health. We fall victim to a disease, it attacks us and we think there is nothing we can do to defend ourselves. But in fact, there is plenty we can do.

Taking care of our bodies is perhaps the most important thing. We often deprive the body of sleep, fuel it with junk food, smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, don’t exercise – and then are surprised when the body starts to break down. Let us look honestly at the ways we mistreat our bodies and then start to alter those habits.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.