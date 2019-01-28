INFLUENZA, commonly known as the flu, is an infectious disease caused by the influenza virus. Its symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, muscle pains, headache, coughing and tiredness. Usually, the flu virus is spread through the air from coughs or sneezes.

There is another kind of flu that afflicts most of the humans. It is highly contagious and has a greater threat level than the physical flu. This flu can be termed as the flu of feelings; it spreads so subtly that the symptoms are discerned only later.

When a person is afflicted by the flu of feelings his or her temper rises and the symptoms appear as withdrawal from others and giving them the silent treatment. But internally they are disturbed and upset.

In addition, there is strain in interpersonal relationships. A person with such a flu will be full of pessimism and petulance. Usually they appear to be calm outwardly but when provoked they tend to burst out with irritation, indicating in no uncertain terms that they wish to be left alone.

The flu of feelings is caused by the vices such as ego, attachment, and many more.

Sometimes even after this flu sets in, its root cause remains unidentified. They continue to point fingers at others and blame them for their sickness. They fail to realise that the virus is not outside but within. It is up to the person who is feeling upset to heal himself by overcoming the vice which has triggered the illness.

Just as the common flu is healed by taking a dose of medicines along with proper diet and rest, similarly, the flu of feelings is healed by a dose of meditation, healthy diet of spiritual wisdom and a rest from negative thoughts and feelings.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.