Women can foster peace and harmony

BY BRIDGET MENEZES

THE women’s movement is one of the major non-violent revolutions of our time. As emerging active players in the economic, social and political lives of the people, women must unite to create a new world order of peace and harmony based on respect for all forms of life.

They can create a world inhabited by people who protect the environment and care for people rather than destroy them and who are compassionate and patient in solving human problems.

At another level, there have been millions of mothers, wives and daughters throughout human civilisation who have nurtured and sustained their communities in a persuasive, constant and wide-spread manner.

It is women who have nursed sick children back to health, enabling the young to survive the rigours of human existence; it is women who have kept the family together as a support unit providing the love and sense of togetherness so necessary to making life worth living.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.