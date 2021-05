GOOD storytelling is never held back by the language barrier. The universal appeal of Malaysian-made horror movie Belaban Hidup: Infeksi Zombie is attested by awards from seven countries – Sweden, Russia, France, Greece, Canada, Singapore and the US. The film has yet to book a cinematic release and, uniquely, the dialogue is mostly in Iban. The plot centres on a Russian scientist who conducts experiments on indigenous people, explains director Ray Lee. But things go wrong and trigger a zombie-like epidemic. “A group of young Ibans fight the zombies,’’ reveals Lee, who appears in a cameo role in his movie. He decided to use Iban mainly for the dialogue – almost 70% – to keep the movie authentic. This is similar to Mel Gibson’s award-winning hit Apocalypto, that used the Yucatec Maya language. When asked why he focuses on Iban culture in his film, Kuala Kubu Baru-born Lee said: “I have many friends from East Malaysia.

Scenes from Belaban Hidup: Infeksi Zombie.

“I feel West Malaysia people know very little about the culture of East Malaysia. Film can change all that. It can unite us’’. But Lee’s bold decision made it hard to secure financing for the 92-minute thriller. “Some people shied away from investing because they believed the film (due to language) would not pull in the crowd,’’ said the 44-year-old co-producer. He pointed out that multilingual Malaysians are used to foreign movies, and rely on subtitles to follow the plot. “Spanish and Korean movies are popular here.“ In the end, Lee and co-writer/producer Misha Minut dug into their own pockets and, with help of friends, got the project rolling. Now, the critical acclaim for the movie has made investors change their minds. Even Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin has congratulated the production team on social media for their success. A sequel is in the works, with a bigger budget, thanks to eager financiers.

There is even talk of getting a Hollywood actor to play a leading role. “I am putting aside other new film projects and giving 100% attention to the sequel,” Lee said. At the moment, he is reluctant to reveal much on the sequel plot. The eldest of four children to a food hawker and housewife mother, Lee enjoyed watching movies during childhood. “I still have a hard time believing my dream as filmmaker has come true!’’ He started his career as a commercial photographer for his uncle, who runs a photography shop. In 1999, he worked as a photographer for the English media sector. Leaving after 10 years, he started a music school called Guitar Empire. In 2010, Lee decided to make his childhood dream a reality.