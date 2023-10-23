Zombies meet techno-horror

AFTER being relatively quiet following its launch, Dambuster Studios has revealed that Dead Island 2 will be receiving its first expansion in November. Dubbed Haus, the expansion will have players uncovering a mysterious Malibu cult led by Konstantin, a billionaire who is hosting death-cult fights.

While the base Dead Island 2 game is set in Los Angeles, Haus is set in a Malibu villa, where players will navigate a “deranged labyrinth of biomes”. Dead Island 2 is getting its first story expansion, dubbed Haus. The adventure whisks players to new locations to take on a mysterious cult while surviving that pesky zombie apocalypse.

The expansion will also feature new weapons, such as the long-ranged “K-Rossbow” and the “Hog Roaster”.

In theSun’s review of the game, we detailed how the base game, despite having impressive gore mechanics, was very uninspired as it lacked enemy diversity and actual difficulty.

Hopefully, Haus rectifies the problem, especially as most gamers have forgotten the game even since it was released.

Dead Island 2 Haus launches on Nov 2.