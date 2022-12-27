21st Century Education for Global Success

There is no doubt that 21st-century economic dynamics has changed the landscape of business at home and abroad. Global organizations and establishments at all levels of management in corporate and industrial sectors seek cost effective ways to stay afloat in the red ocean. One vital question remains: are the current human capital or talent resources able to adopt and adapt to the megatrends of disruptive changes?

The combined approaches of Management & Science University (MSU) to 21st-century learning and industry-driven education have built strong traditions that enhance current and future pools of human capital assets to address the challenges of 21st-century Knowledge Economy. Global companies in Malaysia, the ASEAN Economic Community, and the Asia-Pacific are constantly on the lookout for innovative approaches to talent enhancement in sustaining business leadership beyond the national boundary.

The MSU Master of Business Administration (MBA), centred at its Graduate School of Management (GSM) is geared towards providing only the most critical skills in talent creation at the business and management marketplace. The MSU MBA remains high on the priority list of 21st-century education for professionals and leaders in generating business-centric skills to meet human capital demands for new business perspectives around the globe.

Adopting global standards of industry best practices, the MSU MBA modules pioneer new directions in building capacity and enhancing key abilities for all levels across the management spectrum; in business innovation, strategy, and decision-making skills, across the entrepreneurial, managerial, financial, ICT technology, governance, and human resource spectra. The MSU MBA seeks to transform real-world practice into classrooms, for an immersive 360-degree experiential learning that excites. Advocating the United Nations Sustainability Goals, the MSU MBA incorporates practical dimensions in developing top-tier management skills encompassing entrepreneurial leadership, strategic management, Islamic finance, project management, and key business and management knowledge for the 21st-century market.

The MSU MBA’s combination of affordable fees, world-class teaching, and leading industry collaborations has enabled the creation of a sustainable network of graduates and managers well-prepared to meet the demands of 21st-century business. The MSU series of CEO Talks and Entrepreneur Talks provide MBA students with the opportunity to be up-close and personal with global CEOs on cross-sectional approaches across the business and management spectrum.

Management and Science University (MSU) is a Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), global multi-ranked institution focused on building holistic human capital. Envisioning a better, more sustainable future for all, MSU champions equality by providing a level playing field across extensive efforts in transforming lives, enriching future.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes meet stringent standards of local and international bodies. MSU accreditors include the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the United Kingdom’s Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC), the Japan’s Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21), the Netherland’s Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial & Engaged Universities (ACEEU), the United Kingdom’s Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) as well as the Sri Lanka’s University Grant Commission (UGC).

MSU currently ranks in the QS Top 100 among the world’s top young universities; QS Top 200 among Asia’s best universities; QS Top 30 among Southeast Asia’s best universities; QS Top 301+ for Graduate Employability Ranking; QS Top 601+ of the world’s best universities in the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2023 and Times Higher Education Top 401+ for University Impact Rankings 2022.

Besides the MBA programme, the Graduate School of Management (GSM) also offers PhD and Master programmes in Management/Business, Accounting/Finance, Management, Educational Management and Leadership, Education (TESL), International Business, Counselling and Guidance, Fashion Business, International Hospitality and Tourism Management, International Event Management, Counselling and Guidance and Early Childhood Education.

Lifelong learners from all walks of life may access MSU’s range of postgraduate programmes, and choose from a variety of study modes to fit their situation best: whether to attend classes on the weekdays, the weekends, or in the evenings, or to opt for virtual learning that runs via video conference supported by online discussion.

Management and Science University (MSU) houses the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the School of Graduate Studies, the Graduate School of Management, and the Centre for Fundamental Studies.

In all, as an applied, enterprise, holistic and international university, MSU offers foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and flexible programmes through an entry system that facilitates admission of students from all walks of life, where it aims to TRANSFORMING LIVES and ENRICHING FUTURE.

For a full range and information on postgraduate programme offered at MSU, please call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit www.msu.edu.my