A degree in Chinese Studies

China has long been a trading partner for many Asian countries. Lately, it has been playing a significant role as one of the key economic players internationally. Therefore, Mandarin, the country’s official language, finds itself a spot as one of the most widely used languages in the world today. Already home to many existing multinational companies such as the Alibaba Group and Huawei, China is still expanding both its manufacturing and export network, thus many international companies are searching for talents that could speak and write the language. Those familiar with Chinese society and culture will have a significant advantage in this.

In view of this matter, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) Institute of Chinese Studies (ICS) is currently offering a comprehensive range of subjects in its Bachelor of Art (Honours) Chinese Studies programme.

Students get to study the various aspects of Chinese civilisation and China’s influence on its neighbours. Structured towards academic performance and skills in critical thinking, the programme aims to produce graduates that can cater to the needs of various professions inside and outside the country.

The programme covers courses such as “Chinese History”, “Modern and Contemporary Chinese Literature”, “The Four Confucian Classics”, “Modern Chinese Language”, “Chinese in Malaysia”, “Malaysian Chinese Literature”, “History of Chinese Thought”, “Selected Texts from Tang and Song Periods”, “Selected Poetry of Tang and Song Dynasty”, “History of Modern China”, “Introduction to Contemporary China ”, “Introduction to Chinese Printing and Publication ”, “Theory and Practice of Translation” and other related subjects.

According to UTAR ICS Dean Assoc Prof Dr Chong Siou Wei, apart from seeking knowledge in lecture halls, students who enrol in the programme also get to participate in various activities that allow them to enhance their soft skills and gain experience, including but not limited to talks, conferences, literature week, postgraduate research presentation, international student exchange programmes, and even community projects.

“Having acknowledged the globalisation and the rapid growth of China in transition, students get to familiarise themselves with the current trends in China’s politics, economy, culture and education. The Centre for Chinese Studies was set up in UTAR for members interested in researching Chinese literature and history, the localised Chinese culture, and contemporary China as a whole. Besides academic research, the centre assumes the role of promoting Chinese culture and arts, infusing the local and the innovative, and engaging in international exchanges,” said Dr Chong.

He added, “To nurture our students into well-rounded and competitive talents in the future, the programme also offers elective subjects in Business and Social Sciences. Among them are ‘Social Entrepreneurship Project’, ‘Leadership and Teambuilding’, ‘Oral Communication’, ‘Critical Thinking, Creative Thinking and Problem Solving’, ‘Business Plan Writing and Preparation’, ‘News Reporting and Writing’, ‘Organisation and Human Resource, and ‘Understanding Politics: State, Nation and Government’. This extensive range of subjects can help ease graduates into the workforce, whether they choose to pursue a career either in the government or the private sector.”

Other than that, UTAR ICS also offers postgraduate studies programme. Masters students can opt for either an exclusive research-based mode of study or a combination of research and coursework.

As for the doctoral programme, namely the Doctor of Philosophy (Chinese Studies) gives students the opportunity to conduct in-depth research on Chinese language and literature, Chinese society and culture, Chinese history and Chinese philosophy.

UTAR is a university offering courses in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the areas including Accountancy, Actuarial Science, Applied Mathematics, Arts, Chinese Studies, Malaysia Studies, Business and Economics, Biotechnology, Engineering and Build Environment, Information and Communication Technology, Life and Physical Sciences, Medicine and Health Sciences, Media and Journalism, Education and General Studies, Agriculture and Food Science.

