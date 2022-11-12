A platform to be a successful entrepreneur

In this uncertain and challenging business environment, a Business graduate needs more than just academic knowledge but also other attributes and skills to be competitive.

BERJAYA University College’s Faculty of Business offers a comprehensive entrepreneurship module to prepare students to be innovative and creative as an entrepreneur.

Students studying this module are exposed to live simulation business pitching exercises where students present their business plans to a group of invited industry experts who play the role of investors. For this purpose, students will come together as groups to conceptualise a trending digitalised business in any industry of their choice. The business ideas range from Food and Beverage (F&B) to e-hailing services.

This exercise gives students real-life experience of what to expect as future entrepreneurs. In this business pitching exercise, students will present a detailed road map of their proposed business plan to the invited investors. Students will be provided feedback from the investors during the Question & Answer session.

In one of the live pitching exercise sessions, Puan Emerilda, Personal Brand Consultant at Brand Duchess Consultancy, highlighted the importance of branding. She said, “You need to know how to brand your company’s name, products and services and only then will the customers keep coming.”

Aaron Phua, one of the invited investors, alumni and also business owner of three companies - Café Thirty Seconds, Fifty Tales and Chu by Fifty Tales shared, “Being a business owner is challenging. You will need to conduct thorough research into the industry and its competitors amongst other attributes. As well as to be thoughtful and mindful of ethics especially when you have investors willing to listen to your ideas.”, shared

The live business pitching exercise is one of the immersion teaching methodologies practised at BERJAYA UC. The immersion teaching methodology allows students to experience hands-on learning as well as to expose the students to the industry.

From sessions with internationally-renowned guest lecturers to participating in real-world events and business activities, our students are awarded the privilege to learn hands-on in exclusive environments for optimum personal development at their craft.

This exposure will benefit and prepare the students to become successful entrepreneurs in future.

If a career as a highly-sought after business professional is what you desire, enrol now under BERJAYA UC’s Faculty of Business in programmes such as:

Foundation in Commerce

Diploma in Business Management

Diploma in Retail Management

Bachelor in Accounting and Finance (Hons)

Bachelor of Business Management (Hons)

Bachelor of Retail Management (Hons)

Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Visit www.berjaya.edu.my for more information.