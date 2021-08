AS the global economy evolves, jobs and responsibilities at government agencies have grown increasingly important. With integration and collaboration between international governments, it is crucial to have government talents that can bring great results to the public service overall operation. This is especially true given the ongoing pandemic.

The Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) Faculty of Business and Finance (FBF) at its Kampar Campus is gearing up to be part of the solution. In line with the government’s transformation efforts, UTAR will soon launch a new Bachelor of Public Administration (Honours) programme aimed at fostering a new generation of civil servants.

FBF deputy dean Dr Choong Yuen Onn said the programme would be an excellent platform to produce well-trained civil servants.

“A public administration degree is a good start for students who want to make a positive impact on the social and economic well-being of individuals, communities and the public. Graduates are not limited to work in government departments, but will also be an asset in the private sector. As the graduates are familiar with the operations, systems and legal knowledge of government departments, they can join the private sector to help companies deal with procedural matters to a certain extent. Graduates may also use the knowledge and skills to engage in their own careers because the skills learned in public administration can be applied when managing non-profit or non-governmental organisations and other private enterprises.”