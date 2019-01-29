Access postgraduate excellence

First City University College stands by you in your quest for education excellence. Ideally located in the modern township of Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya, First City University College, formerly known as KBU International College, has held a prominent presence in the education industry for the past 30 years. It has attained a prolific track record of producing quality and highly sought-after graduates and successful entrepreneurs.

The University College offers a wide range of programmes from foundation, diploma and degree, to postgraduate levels. Students who wish to pursue undergraduate education have the liberty to choose from a diverse range of disciplines such as Business, Hospitality, Tourism Management, Design, Built Environment, Engineering and Computing.

The esteemed higher learning institution has more than 20 years of experience in carrying out education partnerships with reputable alliance universities in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. These partnerships have resulted in programmes that are fully recognised by the partner universities. Its homegrown programmes are no less robust, being specially designed to fit the needs of the industry and to equip students with relevant skills to endure and persevere in their careers.

Students who aspire to satisfy their “hunger” for education excellence, and with a vision to climb up the ladder in their careers, are urged to explore the postgraduate programmes at First City University College. With the liberty to choose the mode of study for all postgraduate programmes - full-time or part-time - students can still earn a living without having to put the pursuit of education excellence on hold.

Business-minded graduates are welcome to spread their wings further into the business world by enrolling in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. This programme, offered at the Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication Studies, is recognised and validated by the University College’s long-term UK partner, Anglia Ruskin University (ARU). The Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication Studies is also active in inviting industry-expert guest speakers with outstanding business presence and portfolios to deliver talks and share their experiences on various business, entrepreneurship, economics and management topics.

Meanwhile, the Master of Design Management programme at First City University College awaits designers and graduates with design and management interest. The programme is packed with design, management, entrepreneurship and branding module contents. It is the first and only programme in Malaysia which combines both academic study and creative and professional practice in a project-led curriculum that draws on a range of interdisciplinary perspectives from business and the arts.

In addition, the Faculty of Engineering and Computing at First City University College offers two new postgraduate programmes - Master of Software Engineering and Master of Engineering Management, ideal to catch up with the fast pace of IR 4.0 and beyond.

In line with the aspirations of the Education Ministry to encourage multi-disciplined syllabus and courses, students enrolled in the Master of Software Engineering and Master of Engineering Management programmes will experience blended learning through a cross-discipline syllabus, which incorporates business and computing or engineering modules. This provides students with the opportunity to interact with other students from different backgrounds which broadens their horizons and expands their networks - all beneficial if they wish to take their careers a step further.

Moreover, cross-discipline syllabus also prepares and exposes students to managerial risks and challenges. As a result, students become versatile and capable in attending to more than one field of interest, including management and administration.

Students who enroll at First City University College have the advantage of learning from a panel of highly-qualified lecturers with solid industry experience. Postgraduate students receive an extra “edge” as the three Faculties, have on board its teaching team, guest lecturers with outstanding portfolios and qualifications. These guest lecturers are from the institution’s foreign partner universities, such as Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) from the UK With their extensive experience and transoceanic exposure, they provide postgraduate students with a chance to learn from educationists who are globally competent with international perspectives.

