An inspiring journey

A DATA scientist who has worked for famous giants such as Petronas and Accenture is an alumnus of Management and Science University (MSU). Alfred Simbun who was born and raised in Sabah considers his degree at his alma mater had helped him go places.

Alfred is a progression student at MSU. He graduated with a Diploma in Information Technology at PTPL Sabah (now MSU College Sabah), later proceeded to complete a degree in Bioinformatics at MSU’s Faculty of Health and Life Sciences (FHLS), Shah Alam. He is currently pursuing PhD in Biomedicine at MSU’s School of Graduate Studies (SGS).

“I was the first Bioinformatics graduate from the first batch of Class 2004. I was awarded the Best Student Award in 2007 based on high performance during my internship as well as a best thesis for Bioinformatics. After working several years in bioinformatics, I was elected as an Industry Consultant for the School of Computing, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia for the bioinformatics course, where I had the opportunity to share my critical opinions on the bioinformatics field based on the current industry reality.

Throughout my working experiences, I have had numerous opportunities to give talks on the current bioinformatic applications and approaches relevant to the industry. I was involved in several AI and Data Science projects and the two best ones I can name are the data science project on predicting the corrosion level that occurs widely in oil and gas plants, and an advanced AI robotic project in one of the third-party insurance claim processor firms. These two successful projects have saved more than 1 million ringgits of physical maintenance and data leakages individually, ”he said.

He is now a Data Science Manager at Fraser & Neave Malaya Sdn Bhd (also known as F&N). He considers himself lucky working in this field as it is one of the most demanding expertise coherent to the imminent Industry Revolution 4.0. The only challenge he faces is to do with an introspective reflection.

“Only one thing - laziness. Don’t be lazy to read, to ask around if you don’t know, and to have that interest to connect and network with other skilful peers. I always confront myself if I ever feel lazy to do these things, ”he said.

However, the astounding significance of this job has outdone the aforementioned challenge. “My works in Data Science and AI have helped organizations spend less in maintenance costs, enforced Human Resources to provide retraining programs for their employees, while maximizing the earning of the company in general, and our monthly salary in specific,“ he said.

Alfred’s journey to success began at his alma mater. He recounts the unforgettable experiences he had at MSU that unceasingly nurtured him to be the person he is today. MSU’s pillar of hope is to build and sustain holistic, balanced, and well-rounded graduates, and this particularly resonates with Alfred.

“I was with the first batch of bioinformatic students, and we always had our classes next to the dean’s office. He was one of our lecturers, a very dedicated professor who taught us to think beyond genes. He would use different methods to teach and make us understand some important terminologies used in bioinformatics. I was not from a pure science class in secondary school but with the skill I have developed during my studies for Diploma in IT, I had the chance to build an interactive website about colon cancer and presented it to my genetics professor at MSU. She was stunned and kept asking: “Did you really build this informatics website?”

“I said yes and made her seriously impressed. I believe our batch has had a wonderful experience studying at MSU, and I am very happy about this university.

“On the last day of the final examination for my final year at MSU, I cried after I left the examination hall knowing that I will have to leave MSU and end my undergraduate life officially. No more classes, late-night supper with friends, housemates, and classmates at nearby Mamak’s stall, no more burning the midnight oil for a difficult examination paper, and certainly no more opportunities to meet my lecturers. Unforgettable experiences indeed, ”he said.

As a top university in Malaysia, MSU prioritizes student development to enhance graduate employability. With 98.7% of its graduates successfully secure employment within six months of their graduation, leading to MSU’s ranking by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) as Malaysia’s # 1 for graduate employability.

Blending technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula, MSU enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship, as well as global exposure; empowering MSU graduates with the well-roundedness desired and sought after by employers.

Further, various skills enhancement programs that are aimed to improve students competitiveness are offered to students. The Graduate Employability Skills (GEmS) and Personal Enrichment Competencies (PEC) program at MSU serves to improve the students’ soft skills.

In all, as an applied, enterprise, holistic and international university, MSU offers foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and flexible programs through an entry system that facilitates admission of students from all walks of life, where it aims to TRANSFORMING LIVES and ENRICHING FUTURE.

For a full range and information on programs offered at MSU, please call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my, or view their website at www.msu.edu.my.

