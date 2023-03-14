APIEM renews MSU accreditation

Management and Science University (MSU) School of Hospitality and Creative Arts (SHCA) has been presented with five more years of accreditation by the Asia Pacific Institute for Events Management (APIEM).

Receiving the renewed accreditation from APIEM president Professor David Hind at the MSU main campus in Shah Alam Section 13 was MSU president Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid.

The School of Hospitality and Creative Arts (SHCA) had been the first in Malaysia to have received APIEM accreditation as an International Centre of Excellence in 2017.

Offering the Diploma in Event Management and the Bachelor in Event Management (Hons) programmes, MSU was recognized as the first in Malaysia and Southeast Asia to offer a Master in International Event Management qualification.

This accreditation places MSU on par with the best event management courses across the Asia Pacific region but also assures employers of a quality talent pool for the event management hiring market among MSU graduates.

Management and Science University (MSU) is a Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a global multi-ranked institution focused on building holistic human capital. Envisioning a better, more sustainable future for all, MSU champions equality by providing a level playing field across extensive efforts in transforming lives, and enrich futures.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes meet the stringent standards of local and international bodies. MSU accreditors include the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the United Kingdom’s Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC), Japan’s Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21), the Netherland’s Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial & Engaged Universities (ACEEU), the United Kingdom’s Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) as well as Sri Lanka’s University Grant Commission (UGC).

MSU currently ranks in the QS Top 100 among the world’s top young universities; QS Top 200 among Asia’s best universities; QS Top 30 among Southeast Asia’s best universities; QS Top 301+ for Graduate Employability Ranking; QS Top 601+ of the world’s best universities in the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2023 and Times Higher Education Top 401+ for University Impact Rankings 2022.

In QS WUR by Subject 2022, MSU has emerged as Malaysia’s #1 in for Subject’s Art and Design category, at World Top 151-200 list as well as places in the World’s Top 101-150 and Top 5 among Malaysia’s institutions of higher education offering Hospitality and Leisure Management programmes. Another category is Business and Management Studies, placing MSU in Malaysia’s Top 10 and World’s Top 451-500.

MSU has also been awarded Platinum 5 Crowns by the ASIC; as well as QS 5-Stars Overall on the metrics of Teaching, Graduate Employability, Academic Development, Internationalization, Hospitality and Leisure Management, Online Learning, Social Responsibility and Inclusiveness.

As an applied, enterprise, holistic and international university, MSU offers foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and flexible programmes through an entry system that facilitates admission of students from all walks of life, where it aims to TRANSFORM LIVES and ENRICH FUTURES.