Broadening their horizons

Four BERJAYA University College students embark on an internship journey in Slovenia as part of their study abroad programme!

Capturing the spirit of cultural exchange! BERJAYA University College Staff and Students strike a proud pose alongside representatives from the Vocational College of Hospitality and Tourism Maribor in Slovenia.

This month, four exceptional students from BERJAYA University College have embarked on an exciting adventure to Slovenia as part of the prestigious Erasmus+ Student exchange programme. They will be participating in an immersive internship programme at the esteemed Vocational College of Hospitality and Tourism Maribor, Slovenia, from May 7th to July 17th, 2023. As a proud partner of the Erasmus+ student exchange programme, BERJAYA University College provides its students with an incredible opportunity to study abroad in renowned foreign partner universities for a duration of 3 to 12 months. This programme co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union, allows students to earn valuable credits that are recognised by their home institution as part of their higher education programme. The four outstanding participants in this semester’s exchange programme are: Aaron Ma Zheng Hong (2nd year Bachelor of Hospitality Management student) Toh Poh Lin, Angeline (2nd-year Bachelor of Hospitality Management student) Punitharaasan S/O Chidambaranathan (2nd year Bachelor of Culinary Arts Management student) Weng Khean A/L Bun Chun (2nd year Bachelor of Culinary Arts Management student) Throughout their time abroad, they will broaden their horizons, gain a deeper appreciation for diverse culinary arts, and develop the skills needed to thrive in a globalised world. By engaging with local communities and forging connections with like-minded individuals, they will create lasting memories and invaluable experiences that will shape their personal and professional growth. They will also have the opportunity to learn from top chefs and management professionals while immersing themselves in the rich culture of Slovenia. By embracing the international study experience, these four dedicated students are eager to enhance their communication, language, and intercultural skills while acquiring invaluable soft skills that will set them apart in their future careers.

Aaron Ma Zheng Hong, a 2nd year Bachelor of Hospitality Management student, expressed his excitement, stating, “I am grateful for the chance to participate in BERJAYA University College’s Erasmus+ Student Exchange Programme, which offers me the opportunity to gain valuable working experience while sharpening my personal skills. This exchange programme will undoubtedly contribute to my personal growth and cultural awareness.” Angeline Toh Poh Lin, another 2nd-year Bachelor of Hospitality Management student, shared her enthusiasm, “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to gain invaluable working experience, explore different working styles, and observe diverse cultures. I’m looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone, learning from the industry’s best, and contributing to my personal growth.” Punitharaasan S/O Chidambaranathan, a 2nd-year Bachelor of Culinary Arts Management student, expressed her excitement for immersing herself in Slovenian culture and expanding her culinary skills. She said, “This programme will undoubtedly challenge me to push out of my comfort zone, develop my problem-solving skills, and adapt to a new environment. I’m most looking forward to experiencing local cuisines and making lasting connections with like-minded individuals.” Weng Khean A/L Bun Chun, another 2nd-year Bachelor of Culinary Arts Management student, added, “I can’t wait to immerse myself in a new culture and explore European and Slovenian cuisines. This experience will undoubtedly contribute to my personal growth as I adapt to foreign working cultures and gain culinary knowledge to implement in my career.” Accompanying the students on this exciting journey were four esteemed staff members and lecturers from BERJAYA University College. They participated in the Erasmus+ Staff Exchange Programme for 10 days at the Vocational College of Hospitality and Tourism Maribor in Slovenia. The distinguished participants from BERJAYA University College were: Mr Gobinath A/L S. Selvanayagam from the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Mr Zulkifli Bin Hashim and Mr Chia Sheng Da from the Faculty of Culinary Arts Mr Lim Meng Hooi from the ICT Department