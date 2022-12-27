BUC + BTVET help students develop into top service professionals

In line with their mission to produce graduates distinctive for their service professionalism, BERJAYA University College (BUC) and BERJAYA TVET College (BTVET) aspires to produce quality and highly skilled service professionals to meet the needs of the industry.

Students who enrol at BERJAYA University College or BERJAYA TVET College will experience unique opportunities to prepare themselves for their future careers in a manner that is unlike any other.

Founded in 2009, BERJAYA University College and BERJAYA TVET College embodies his legacy of success and tenacity in preparing students for a flourishing career in the Business, Hospitality, Tourism, Culinary and Services industries – all areas in which the Berjaya Corporation Berhad has track records for success and international acclaim.

With an established heritage in business and entrepreneurship, BERJAYA University College and BERJAYA TVET College intimately understand what it takes to enable their students to excel as young professionals to strongly increase their employability in the global marketplace.

Upon graduating, students will have jobs available and the opportunity to gain immediate career advancements by leveraging on BERJAYA Group of Companies’ global connectivity in the following core businesses; Consumer Marketing & Retail, Property, Hotels, Resorts & Recreation, Financial Services, Food & Beverages, Motor Trading & Distribution, Environmental Services and other businesses under the BERJAYA Corporation.

Dr See Hoon Peow, CEO cum Vice Chancellor of Berjaya University College shares, “Our focus is to prepare students to face the future of our economy. Our students will learn the knowledge in their respective service industry, acquire more professional integrity and values, and develop unique skills to serve clients and customers well—skills deeply rooted in our hospitality culture. We look forward to seeing you on campus to discuss your preparation for the future of our economy.”

The cosmopolitan city campus is situated on the 10th, 11th and 14th floor of Berjaya Times Square and designed with state-of-the-art facilities that mirror the real world such as high-tech lecture theatres, classrooms, a Learning and Resource Centre, eclectic accommodation suite, dedicated computer laboratories with latest software, fully equipped preparation, production and pastry kitchens, bakery, culinary studio, culinary theatre, show kitchen, fine dining restaurant, café, deli, coffee and tea academy, oenology laboratory and a chocolate and sugar artistry laboratory. Students will benefit from the integrated learning experience gained from the hospitality, tourism and service-related businesses within and surrounding the city campus.

BERJAYA University College List of Programmes:

Faculty Of Business

· Foundation in Commerce

· Diploma in Business Management

· Diploma in Retail Management

· Bachelor of Business Management (Hons)

· Bachelor of Retail Management (Hons)

· Bachelor in Accounting and Finance (Hons)

· Master of Business Administration (MBA)

· Master of Science in Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Faculty Of Culinary Arts

· Diploma in Culinary Arts

· Diploma in Patisserie

· Diploma in Heritage Cuisine

· Bachelor of Culinary Arts Management (Hons)

Faculty Of Hospitality & Tourism

School Of Hospitality

· Diploma in Hotel Management

· Bachelor of Hospitality Management (Hons)

· Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET)

School Of Tourism

· Diploma in Tourism and Travel Management

· Diploma in Events Management

· Bachelor of Tourism Management (Hons)

· Bachelor of Events Management (Hons)

Faculty Of Liberal Arts

School Of Communication

· Diploma in Public Relations

· Bachelor of Communication (Honours)

· Foundation in Arts and Social Science

School of Service Professional Development

BERJAYA Language Centre

· Pre-Intermediate Intensive English (Pre-IVEP)

· Intermediate Intensive English (IIVEP)

· Advanced Intensive English (AIVEP)

· IELTS Preparatory Course

· Intensive English Programme

· Intensive Japanese Programme

BERJAYA TVET College List of Programmes:

Department of Hospitality

· Level 3 SKM Front Office Operation

· Level 3 SKM Event Management

· Level 2 City & Guilds (UK) Diploma in Reception Services

· Level 4 Vocational Diploma in Hospitality

Department of Culinary Arts

· Level 2 & Level 3 SKM Food Preparation and Production

· Level 2 City & Guilds (UK) Diploma in Food Preparation and Culinary Arts

· Level 4 Vocational Diploma in Culinary Arts

Centre For Foundation

· Foundation Certificate

· Skills Certificate of Proficiency (For Special Needs Students)