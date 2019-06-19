A fresh grad’s guide to securing a job

HERE are tips and advice from LinkedIn for Malaysian graduates on the look-out for job openings and in the workforce. “Whether you’re just starting your career or on a journey to pursue fulfillment and meaning at work, now is a great time to find the right job,” said LinkedIn head of communications for Southeast Asia and North Asia, Linda Lee.

1) Establish a digital presence that reflects who you are

Ask yourself, what drove you to pursue your degree? What are you ‘in it’ for? Knowing these answers is crucial to finding the right job for you. Then create your LinkedIn profile and use the summary section to share a little bit more about yourself and the skills, learnings and experiences that make you unique. More than just a resume, your LinkedIn profile creates a great opportunity to make you stand out. It’s one of the top things recruiters using LinkedIn every day look at when viewing your profile.

2) Look beyond your degree or qualification

A degree can take you places, but it doesn’t dictate your career path. Keep in mind what is most important to you and find it. Your degree or qualification could open up opportunities to land you various types of jobs beyond your major. If there are new skills you want to learn or improve on, online platforms like LinkedIn Learning can help you get started as learning doesn’t stop at graduation.

3) Explore jobs on LinkedIn

Take advantage of LinkedIn’s job search filters to narrow your search by industry, function and experience, and then use the open search box to add key phrases to find the right job for you. Discovering new jobs on LinkedIn has never been easier with Instant Job Notifications and Job Title Highlights.

4) Connect with people in your network who can help

Take a good look at your LinkedIn community to see if you have any connections who work at companies that interest you. These professionals can be key in helping you find, and land, the job you want. Professionals on LinkedIn are more likely to get a call from a recruiter and more likely to get hired when they’ve been referred than if they apply without a referral.

5) Make a good impression

Getting to know more about the company you wish to be part of can guide you on what it takes to get hired and succeed there. Their website and company page on LinkedIn, and other online resources can provide rich information and background.

Be authentic, stay true to your values, state what makes you different from the crowd, and lean on your community for support adds Lee. [* Note: This article is brought to you by LinkedIn.]