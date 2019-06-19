Achieve your goals and wants

SUCCESS, like many things in life, is subjective. But most people view a successful life as one where an individual has attained high status and accumulated wealth mainly, among others. It may be hard to imagine that successful businessman and tycoon, Jack Ma, came from humble beginnings. In his younger days, Ma had to deal with many rejections. He even failed in his first two business ventures before he eventually managed to secure sufficient bank loans to start an internet business, which grew, expanded in operations, and is known all over the world today as Alibaba.

Even though not everyone will have a story as inspiring as Ma’s, everyone has dreams. Some aspire to become successful accountants, others wealthy and affluent marketers and entrepreneurs. Now here’s a chance to start building a strong foundation in making that dream a reality.

First City University College (First City UC) has a Foundation in Business Administration programme to offer students. The one-year programme under the institution’s Faculty of Business, Hospitality & Communication Studies (FBHCS), is divided into three semesters and introduces students to the world of business where they will be able to acquire creative, intellectual and critical awareness to become better at solving problems.

The Foundation programme’s co-ordinator, Aurora Lim explains that a students coursework as well as mid-term and final exams will determine a student’s performance. The curriculum will cover Business Mathematics, Microeconomics, Macroeconomics and Business Management modules, which will prepare the student to face challenges in their Bachelor Degree programmes later.

During the third semester of the programme, students will have the opportunity to choose their own elective subjects. Those looking to continue with a business-related degree can opt for modules like Cost & Management Accounting, Business Statistics, and Organisational Behaviour. while others have the choice to move over to the BA (Hons) Hospitality and Tourism Management programme and take subjects like Introduction to Hospitality and Leisure, and Tourism and Its Environment.

Students who have completed the Foundation programme and have also attained credit in Mathematics for their SPM, can proceed to take up the Bachelor of Information Systems (Hons) in Business Management, a degree programme offered by the Faculty of Engineering & Computing. All students who complete the Foundation in Business Administration programme will receive a 15% off their first-year tuition fee when they advance into one of the Bachelor Degree programmes mentioned above. All First City UC Degree programmes are accredited by the MQA.

Final Year BA (Hons) Marketing student, Lee Tuck Cheng, who took up the Foundation in Business Administration programme after receiving his SPM results, said that despite coming from the Science stream in secondary school, he always had interest in studying business. Looking back, he recalls the many opportunities he had in making friends, even with some of the lecturers, whom he still keeps in contact today.

First City UC is proud to be known as a provider of tertiary education for almost 30 years. It also has a proven track record of producing highly employable graduates, many who have secured jobs before even graduating. This stellar achievement is accredited to the institution’s excellent industry-relevant curricula, its team of dedicated lecturers with years of teaching and industrial experience, as well as the effort and hard work of the students themselves.

In line with its belief that everyone deserves a chance at quality education, First City UC offers various financial aid education opportunities such as the First City University College Merit Scholarship, the Office Bearer Scholarship, the Sports Scholarship, and the Bursary Award.

Students will have the chance to make full use of the state-of-the-art campus facilities like the library, cafeteria, student lounge, IT centre, centre for post-graduate studies, engineering labs, studios and workshops, lecture and seminar rooms, the football field and indoor sports facilities, even on-campus accommodation that comes with ensuite bathrooms.

An additional advantage is the ideal location of the campus in the modern and all-inclusive township of Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya. The well-designed township provides for all sorts of amenities including restaurants and cineplexes, even a world-class shopping centre. First City UC is also easily accessible via public transport and the MRT.

The July intake is in progress for foundation programmes. Apart from the Foundation in Business Administration, there’s also the Foundation in Art and Design and the Foundation in Engineering, Science and Technology programmes. Register by June 30 and enjoy 50% off tuition fees (terms and conditions apply). Make First City UC your first choice. For more information, call 03-7727 3200, visit the campus or www.firstcity.edu.my, otherwise follow First City UC updates on Facebook (@firstcityuc) or Instagram (@firstcity.uc).