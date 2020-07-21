APEL entry for lifelong learners

Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) returns opportunities lost to education put on hold, with flexible learning at Management and Science University (MSU)

Knowledge is the currency of 21st-century economy, and meeting the ever-increasing need for qualified, higher-skilled workers is APEL.

Introduced and approved by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), APEL widens access to higher education for adult learners who are richly work-experienced yet lacking academic qualifications. The APEL C pathway provides credit transfer for entry into diploma programmes right up to PhD.

APEL C or Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning via Credit Transfer allows assessment of credits against matching modules in a programme of study. Once an APEL C applicant’s competency level is determined, those credits can shorten his or her entire study duration considerably, saving time and money.

An applicant presenting only SPM for university entrance application, for example, would usually qualify for diploma studies only. With APEL C, it’s possible to pursue a bachelor’s degree directly.

MSU offers breakthrough ways for working adults wishing to further their studies. A wide range of programmes are offered with the student’s convenience as well as their educational and professional backgrounds in mind.

Lifelong learners from all walks of life may access MSU’s range of undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes, and choose from a variety of study modes to fit their situation best: whether to attend classes on the weekdays, the weekends, or in the evenings, or to opt for virtual learning that runs via video conference supported by online discussion.

Applied, enterprise, technology-driven MSU is steeped in the cultures of research, innovation, and social entrepreneurship. MSU comprises the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the School of Graduate Studies and the Graduate School of Management.

Lifelong learning is vital for everybody and not just for the insatiably curious. Make lifelong learning a part of yourself, advance in your professional life, and gain immense personal fulfilment.

As one of the top universities in Malaysia, MSU prioritises student development to enhance graduate employability. Its highly qualified academics and international visiting professors support a holistic curricular framework that delivers compelling learning experiences.

Blending technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula, MSU enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship, as well as global exposure; empowering MSU graduates with the well-roundedness desired and sought after by employers.

Extensive partnerships and collaborations with institutions in over 40 countries worldwide provide comprehensive mobility opportunities for all MSU students, enhancing their graduate employability through global exposures by studies and internships abroad.

Among the best in the region, the University’s programmes of study are meticulously crafted to enhance graduate potential, producing graduates that are a popular pick among employers.

With 98.7% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of their graduation, MSU is ranked by the Ministry of Education (MoE) as Malaysia’s #1 for graduate employability. MSU also made the Top 100 Leading Graduate Employers list and received the GradMalaysia 2019 Award for The Most Popular Graduate Employer in the Education Sector.

MSU has been rated by MoE as SETARA Tier-5 Excellent Status University and also ranks as The Most Entrepreneurial Private University in Malaysia.

For information on flexible programmes offered at MSU, call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit www.msu.edu.my.