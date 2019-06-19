Careers with AirAsia

More recently, AirAsia has taken its famous tagline - “Now everyone can fly” - above and beyond. Unconventional in the way it runs its business, the award-winning, world’s best low-cost airline offers even those who build their careers with it, the opportunity to “fly” - literally and in every sense of the word.

Log on to the airline’s career website to get a better feel of what this modern day, not-your-everyday kind of company has to offer its employees. The website is interesting, easy to navigate and provides useful information for anyone looking to be part of the AirAsia “family”.

In keeping with its branding that speaks - bold, daring, innovative, modern and upbeat, and all about people and putting safety first - so is a career at AirAsia.

Choosing your next employment with a company has never been more exciting, especially on AirAsia’s new global careers website. Log on to see how quick and easy it is to attain information on available career opportunities and positions, recruitment process and procedures, employee benefits, Allstar testimonials, and a sense of the airline’s award-winning culture. There’s even a video of a kid interviewing a pilot - now that’s cute, creative, novel thinking.

You can also go on a virtual tour of the airline’s iconic global headquarters, RedQ Malaysia, for a better feel of the working environment.

Said AirAsia Group chief people and culture officer, Varun Bhatia: “Globally, AirAsia receives more than a million job applications each year, from passionate candidates looking to follow their dreams. Our new career website will provide talent with the opportunity to learn more about our business and the many roles currently available.”

The new website was launched as part of AirAsia’s “People First Day”, regionally celebrated to showcase employee wellbeing, technology programmes, learning and development initiatives. Like its branding hue that’s bright and attractive, so is its career website - red hot and interesting! Now imagine a career with AirAsia ... Visit careers.airasia.com to see if there’s an exciting career waiting for you.