Enroute to your desired profession

A quote by Confucius states: “The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential ... these are the keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence”. In this context, First City University College (First City UC) urges students to surpass expectations and equip themselves with that extra edge to capture the attention of employers.

Given today’s hiring trends, First City UC is bent on providing its students with the skills and expertise to face the competition in the workforce. This is delivered through its academic programmes across Undergraduate Foundation, Diploma, Degree and Postgraduate levels, delivered by dedicated and qualified lecturers.

After almost 30 years as a tertiary education provider, the education institution continues to offer those interested in Engineering and Computing, Interior Architecture and Graphic Design, Business, Hospitality and Tourism Management, and Mass Communication, its Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication Studies. All programmes are Malaysian Qualifications Agency accredited and provides industry links and student internship stints. Students in pursuit of a tertiary education are encouraged to enrol into a Foundation programme.

First City UC’s Foundation in Business Administration programme provides secondary-school leavers a path into pre-university business degree programmes. The one-year programme introduces students to the bustling world of business and beyond. Those who envision careers in Hospitality and Tourism Management can opt for electives during the course of the Foundation programme, which link them directly to Hospitality and Tourism Management Degree programmes offered at the Faculty. Students who wish to attain additional qualifications to enhance their education portfolio may enrol into one of the Faculty’s Diploma programmes eg. Diploma in Business Administration. Graduates can acquire a holistic perspective about business and will be groomed to take on corporate roles or venture into entrepreneurship.

First City UC’s collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants provides students the opportunity to study and concurrently work towards acquiring the CIMA Certificate in Business Accounting with conditional subject exemptions from three of four compulsory modules. This cert leads to the CIMA Professional Qualification, where graduates will receive the Chartered Global Management Accountants certification and can apply to be CIM (Student) Affiliate members at a discount. Graduates will receive a wider scope and more opportunities to explore careers in business, finance operations, human resource management and communications sectors.

Those with interest in communications can sign up for the Diploma in Mass Communication programme. With skills honed and knowledge gained, a wide range of mass media roles await in advertising, corporate communications, institutional and electronic media, journalism, production management, public relations, telecommunications and visual communications. Upon attaining a solid foundation, students can advance to take up a Bachelors Degree (Hons) in Mass Communication which offers valuable industrial training and work placement experiences.

Both the Diploma in Business Administration and Diploma in Mass Communication are two-year programmes that offer a holistic learning environment, complete with state-of-the-art facilities at the ideally located, modern and easily-accessible township of Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya. Registration for the April intake for Foundation programmes and April and May intake for Diploma programmes are on-going. Scholarships are available (T&Cs apply).

First City UC is open daily throughout April. For more information, call 03-7727 3200 or visit www.firstcity.edu.my, the campus, Facebook @firstcityuc or Instagram @firstcity.uc