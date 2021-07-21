Fazlia Mohamad Tahir’s love for sports pays off despite facing many challenges

TWENTY four-year-old Nor Izzatul Fazlia Mohamad Tahir is a young woman who breathes sports, especially judo. She is also an alumna of Management and Science University (MSU).

Born and raised in Kedah, the eldest daughter in her family went to Sekolah Sukan Tunku Mahkota Ismail in Johor.

She began her undergraduate study at the MSU College Terengganu in Diploma in Management. Upon graduating in 2017, she moved to MSU’s main campus at the heart of Shah Alam in Selangor to continue her bachelor’s degree in Education (Health and Physical Education) (Honours) in flexible learning mode.

Fazlia is also a recipient of the MSU Outstanding Reward Scholarship for her degree. Aiming to be a sports teacher in the future, Fazlia continues her legacy of unrelenting sports undertakings in judo, while juggling between her studies and being a constable at the Control Centre in the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters. Her struggle for time management could only get as real as it is.

“One of the most intriguing experiences at the IPD was when I had to run out in the middle of training to MSU for one of my final exams. I managed to hit two birds with one stone, but it was a very challenging thing for me. I have to always be vigilant with time management as I have too much on my plate right now. However, I am enjoying what I am doing,” she said.

Fazlia is thankful for the relentless support she gets from her family, friends and academicians at MSU.

“I can only do all these with the help of my circle of friends and lecturers. They are always supportive of my sports endeavour and education. They continue helping me to excel in all these and are quick to motivate me whenever I feel like I am lagging behind in my studies. I hope to be more focused and committed in my studies and make Malaysia proud at the international judo competitions under the women’s 73kg category,” she said.

Among her notable achievements in judo are the Macau International Junior and Youth Judo Tournament 2013 (gold), Taipei International Junior Judo Open 2013 (silver), Hong Kong International Judo Tournaments 2014 (bronze), Asian Judo Open M&W Taipei 2017 (bronze), SEA Games Myanmar 2013 (bronze), SEA Games Singapore 2015 (bronze), SEA Games Kuala Lumpur 2017 (bronze), SEA Games Philippines 2019 (participant), National Youth Judo Tournament 2010 to 2015 (six golds) and National Judo Tournament 2010 to 2019 (nine golds, one silver) as well as Sukma 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016 (three golds, one bronze).

MSU is one of Malaysia’s top universities, with a focus on developing and delivering quality human capital in national and global critical-need areas. Among these are Medicine, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Information Sciences and Engineering, apart from Business Management & Professional Studies, Education & Social Sciences, Hospitality & Culinary and Music & Fashion.

MSU offers breakthrough ways for working adults wishing to further their studies. A wide range of programmes are offered with the student’s convenience as well as their educational and professional backgrounds in mind.

Lifelong learners from all walks of life may access MSU’s range of undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes and choose from a variety of study modes to fit their situation best, whether to attend classes on the weekdays, weekends, in the evenings or to opt for virtual learning that runs via video conference, supported by online discussions.

For information on flexible programmes offered at MSU, please call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my.