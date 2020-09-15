Flexible options for lifelong learners

Your quest for knowledge does not have to end with graduation. Lifelong learners have a burning desire for self-improvement throughout their lives.

Though the term may seem especially applicable to the degreed graduate in the workforce with career progression in mind, lifelong learning is necessary for all ages and professional backgrounds.

The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) programme – Strengthening of Lifelong Learning for Skills Enhancement – ensures a continuous supply of quality local human capital through effective initiatives to build and grow a world-class Malaysian workforce.

Such initiatives include capitalising on studying while working. Management and Science University (MSU) offers breakthrough ways for working adults wishing to further their studies. A wide range of programmes are offered with the student’s convenience as well as their educational and professional backgrounds in mind.

Lifelong learners from all walks of life may access MSU’s range of undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes, and choose from a variety of study modes to fit their situation best: whether to attend classes on the weekdays, the weekends, or in the evenings, or to opt for virtual learning that runs via video conference supported by online discussion.

Lifelong learning is vital for everybody. Make lifelong learning a part of yourself, advance in your professional life, and gain immense personal fulfillment.

MSU comprises the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the Postgraduate Centre, and the Centre for Fundamental Studies.

MSU is an applied university with a holistic, ecosystem approach to education and employability. Championing innovation, entrepreneurship, excellence, and scholarship, the MSU vision of an enriching future for all is supported by its mission of transforming lives through education.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes meet stringent standards of local and international bodies. MSU accreditors include the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the United Kingdom’s Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC), the Japan’s Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21) and the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial & Engaged Universities (ACEEU).

MSU currently ranks in the Top 100 among the world’s top young universities, Top 200 among Asia’s best universities, and Top 401+ for University Impact.

Ranked by both Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Times Higher Education (THE), MSU’s world rankings place it in the Top 51% of the world’s best universities (QS WUR 2020) and Top 200 for impact on global health and well-being, gender equality, and reduced inequalities (THE University Impact Rankings 2020).

MSU has just been ranked #28 in the world for Hospitality and Leisure Management. The 2020 QS World University Rankings by Subject places MSU at number 2 in Malaysia for Hospitality and Leisure Management.

Blending technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula, MSU enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship, as well as global exposure; empowering MSU graduates with the skills desired and sought after by employers.

Extensive partnerships and collaborations with institutions in over 40 countries worldwide provide comprehensive mobility opportunities for all MSU students, enhancing their graduate employability through global exposures by studies and internships abroad.

Among the best in the region, the University’s programmes of study are meticulously crafted to enhance graduate potential, producing graduates that are a popular pick among employers.

For more information, call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit www.msu.edu.my.