THE growth of Malaysia’s aviation industry has significantly undergone rapid development, where the continuous progress of the industry has resulted in the need to produce a knowledgeable and highly skilled workforce.

To complement the needs of the growth in the Malaysian aerospace industry, the Management & Science University (MSU) offers bachelor programmes in the area of Aviation Management and Piloting under the Faculty of Information Sciences & Engineering (FISE).

The programme will prepare students well for their future career in the world of aviation, while equipping them with a solid foundation in the business management principles of the aviation industry.

In the first year, students will learn about engineering physics, information technology, aircraft, aerodynamics, flight rules and air law, radio telephony, instrument and flight navigation, and English aviation,

As they will also receive their first flight training, students will be introduced to aircraft design, control systems and Matlab programming in the second year before taking on the CPL modules and continuing with the flight training.

Students will also need to complete two research projects in their third year and learn the management and business side of aviation while continuing with technical and pilot training, along with industrial attachment at the end of the programme.

The co-curriculum is designed for those seeking to lead and manage in the aviation industry. Balancing key aviation concepts with advanced business strategy, the curriculum provides a solid foundation of aviation expertise, industry standards, principles of management, and leadership delivered by aviation industry experts.

In addition, MSU provides students with the added value on relevant skills and knowledge required by today’s aviation industry. Among the university’s aviation industry partners are Malaysia Airlines Academy, Layang Layang Flying Academy, Airod Sdn Bhd, Systematic Aviation Services Sdn Bhd, Weststar Aviation Services Sdn Bhd, Sepang Aircraft Engineering Sdn Bhd and others.

Upon graduation, students will then be eligible and qualified for various positions within the aviation industry such as Airport Management, Aviation Charter Firms, Airport Operations and Airline Management.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes meet stringent standards of local and international bodies. MSU accreditors include the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the United Kingdom’s Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC) and the Japan’s Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21).

MSU currently ranks in the Top 100 among the world’s top young universities, Top 200 among Asia’s best universities, and Top 301+ for University Impact. Ranked by both Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Times Higher Education (THE), MSU’s world rankings place it in the Top 51% of the world’s best universities (QS WUR 2020) and Top 200 for impact on global health and well-being, gender equality, and reduced inequalities (THE University Impact Rankings 2019).

MSU is an applied, enterprise university focused on graduate employability. With 98.7% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of their graduation.

The university is also ranked by the Education Ministry as Malaysia’s #1 for graduate employability. MSU also made the Top 100 Leading Graduate Employers list and received the GradMalaysia 2019 Award for The Most Popular Graduate Employer in the Education Sector.

As one of the top universities in Malaysia and the country’s best teaching and learning university, MSU prioritises student development to enhance graduate employability.