THERE is huge demand for skilled manpower in information technology as the world progresses. As such, the workforce of the near future must be equipped with IT knowledge and skills.

With that, Universiti Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Information Technology (UniKL MIIT) introduces its Foundation in Computer Technology Programme (FiCT), in which its second intake begins this June.

UniKL MIIT head of Technical Foundation, Dr. Yasmin Yahya, informs that the FiCT programme was introduced to provide SPM students and O-Level graduates a chance to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in IT. Local and international students, including working individuals from the government and private sectors, can sign up for the FiCT programme.

Briefly, the programme offers academic study via content-specific modules that provide basic education in IT and hones critical thinking, academic literacy and communication skills, ideal for those intending to further their education in computer science and technology based programmes and/or advance with the digital era.

Three semesters across 14 months is all it takes compared to a diploma programme which usually spans three years informs Yasmin. The FiCT saves time and also opens doors to a variety of degree programmes like Computer Systems Security, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Entrepreneurial Management and Networking System. Classes are kept small, which makes the learning and teaching process more “channeled and personal” and theory and practical instruction offers students knowledge and know-how.

These equip students with confidence to solve bigger and more complex IT-based problems. They will be able to take on more tasks and be competent in using relevant tech tools. Other benefits include improved communication, team and personal skills; increased awareness of social and ethical responsibilities; competencies for the future; renewed confidence and enhanced positive view about challenges, informs Yasmin.

Students will then have the choice to take their education to the next level and sign up for degree programmes to learn and discover areas like machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data, virtual and augmented reality, among others.

UniKL MIIT is offering a special tuition fee rate of RM5,500 for Malaysian citizens who sign up for the FiCT programme. The basic entry requirement is five credits, including Math, for both SPM and O-Level students. For more information, call UniKL MIIT’s Mohamad Hafize Md Badri at 03-2175 4146 or apply online via www.admission.unikl.edu.my