Go far with MSU’s nursing programme

A PROFESSION in nursing focuses on the care of individuals, families, and communities. It offers job stability, as well as a wide variety of options in relation to work schedules, locations, and levels of responsibility. Besides, nurses work together with doctors when providing care and treatment. A nurse can also positively impact those who are put under his or her care.

In Malaysia, qualified nurses are much sought after by the public and private sectors. According to the Health Ministry’s 2018 statistics, there are 106,373 qualified nurses in Malaysia today and this contributes to a 1:304 nurse-to-population ratio.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Council of Nurses and Nursing Now, there needs to be at least six million new nursing jobs by 2030 to offset a projected “global shortfall” as health-care workers across the world respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, there are just under 28 million nurses worldwide, about 5.9 million short of what the world needs to adequately care for the growing population.

A nurse may aspire to be a clinical specialist, a director of nursing or a university lecturer and professor. An experienced nurse may also run his or her own nursery, and there are plenty of opportunities to pursue a career abroad.

Those interested to practise nursing must possess suitably accredited academic qualifications, and practitioners have to attend various courses and programmes on a continuous basis for skills enhancement.

At Management and Science University (MSU), its Bachelor Degree and Diploma in Nursing are part of a comprehensive programme offered by the Faculty of Health & Life Sciences (FHLS). The theory and practical sessions will help students to apply the knowledge gained effectively.

Complementing this is the complete infrastructure and the conducive study environment available at MSU.

MSU is equipped with a 40-bed skills lab which allows students to practise their nursing skills. The participation of industry players in the course allows students to experience real working life situations.

MSU is committed in ensuring the best for its students. A team of visiting professors who conduct regular semester visits provide valuable input to students. In addition, various skills enhancement programmes which are aimed to improve competitiveness are also offered.

The Graduate Employability Skills (GEmS) programme at MSU serves to improve the students’ soft skills.

FHLS also offers diploma and bachelor programmes in a variety of fields. These include Biomedical Science, Food Service Technology, Pharmacy, Bioinformatics, Nutrition, Health Science Management, Medical Laboratory Technology, Occupational Safety and Health, Forensic Science, Medical Assistant, Physiotherapy, Sport Science and Radiotherapy

With quality education a priority at MSU, creative teaching methods and international exposure are incorporated into compelling learning experiences, supported by extensive industrial training and competency enrichment to blend into programmes of study that leverage graduate employability.

Committed to the best for its students, MSU also extensively engages visiting professors to enhance faculty strength. Their invaluable teaching adds to the various skills enhancement initiatives aimed at improving competitiveness in all MSUrians.

With the opening of the MSU Medical Centre, MSU will be Malaysia’s first private university with its own teaching hospital and will provide in-house clinical placement and job opportunity for its Nursing students.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes meet stringent standards of local and international bodies. MSU currently ranks in the Top 100 among the world’s top young universities, ranked 179th among Asia’s best universities, and Top 301+ for University Impact.

Ranked by both Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Times Higher Education (THE), MSU’s world rankings places it in the Top 51% or ranked 541st of the world’s best universities (QS WUR 2020) and Top 200 for impact on global health and well-being, gender equality, and reduced inequalities (THE University Impact Rankings 2019).

MSU has also been QS-rated 5-Stars on the metrics of Teaching, Graduate employability, Facilities, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness.

With 98.7% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of their graduation, MSU is ranked by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) as Malaysia’s #1 for graduate employability.

MSU offers breakthrough ways for working adults wishing to further their studies. A wide range of programmes are offered for the students’ convenience, as well as their educational and professional backgrounds, in mind.

Lifelong learners from all walks of life may access MSU’s range of undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes, and choose from a variety of study modes to fit their situation best: whether to attend classes on the weekdays, the weekends, or in the evenings, or to opt for virtual learning that runs via video conference supported by online discussion.

For further information regarding the courses offered at MSU, contact the Engagement & Enrolment department at 03 – 5521 6868. Additional information can also be obtained at www.msu.edu.my.