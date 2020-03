FOR the past 30 years, First City University College has endeavoured to produce industry-relevant business graduates capable of contributing to a strong economy. This is done through the Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication’s (FBHC) various Foundation, Diploma, Bachelor Degree and Postgraduate level programmes.

Specially designed to provide students a strong foundation in business fundamentals and learning skills, the one-year long FBHC Foundation in Business Administration programme will see students developing independent study and critical thinking skills. These will be essential in advancing to the more specialised Bachelor Degree programmes such as Business Management and Mass Communication.

Those that are keen to enrol for a Diploma programme may consider the Hospitality & Tourism Management programme as it will prepare them to establish solid careers leading hotels, travel agencies and food service outlets upon graduation.

Diploma graduates may even qualify to enrol in the BA International Hotel and Events Management study programme consisting of six months’ worth of lectures, followed by a six-month internship period that is offered by the Hotel & Tourism Management Institute in Switzerland (HTMi).

Meanwhile, those looking for a marketing, sales or an entrepreneurial career may consider the Diploma in Business Administration programme. This programme provides students an avenue to obtain the CIMA Certificate in Business Accounting (CIMA Cert BA) via conditional subject exemption. They can get exemptions for three out of four modules required to get the CIMA Cert for Business Accounting.

Graduates from the Accounting & Finance, Business Management and Marketing Bachelor Degree programmes have gained a steady reputation of securing employment at leading corporate bodies. This is primarily due to the industry-relevant syllabi taught under the partnership of Anglia-Ruskin University, UK.

For those with the drive to climb up the corporate ladder, the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme provides a valuable avenue to achieve this goal.

Asst Prof Dr Vincent Wee Eng Kim who teaches the Strategic Marketing Management, Business Consulting and Strategic Management course modules shared that students would gain a competitive advantage in the job market through exposure to current business concepts and their practical application.

During classes, students will not only be tasked with conducting analysis on several case studies, they will also be expected to constantly share and compare their findings within their discussion groups.

Given that many companies, both local and multinational, value employees with a global business outlook, First City UC has partnered with Anglia-Ruskin University (ARU) from the UK to provide students with a dual-award programme. In 2019. ARU distinguished itself by being placed among the top 350 education institutions by the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings.

MBA students will also enjoy the flexibility to choose either a one-year full-time duration or a two-year part-time duration.

On March 7 and 8, First City UC held a special open day at its Bandar Utama campus for SPM leavers. The event included fun activities, special talks and a student talent time show for visitors. Those who registered on the spot during the two days were granted a special registration fee waiver.

A One Stop Education Fair was also held at the 1 Utama Shopping Centre from Mar 13 to 15, where the marketing and academic staff from all the faculties assisted prospective students and their parents with their enquiries.

Prospective Foundation students should look into enrolling now for the April and May 2020 intake, as those who enrol immediately will receive a 50% incentive off their tuition fee.

For more information call 03-7727 3200 or visit www.firstcity.edu.my