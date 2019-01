Randstad Malaysia published a report stating that those from finance and accounting backgrounds can look forward to better job opportunities this year. It stated that the in-demand roles for 2019 include that of a Commercial Finance Manager, especially those with ACCA,CPA and MIA certification, have good communication skills and possess regional working experience in complex monetary and tax environments.

Candidates will be highly sought-after if they have experience in management reporting, business analysis and financial performance forecasting with good stakeholder management skills. Demand is expected in commercial finance planning roles as Finance Planning Managers (those who bridge the gap between finance managers and financial controllers). Professionals already in this line of work are encouraged to deepen their data analytical skills and improve their soft skills - adaptability, communication and collaborative attitude.

Other in-demand roles include financial controllers who are cross-functional and can work with multiple teams in a company; forward-looking financial planning managers in banking roles who are capable to lead change aligned with the Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS); group accountants who can handle finance matters for merging and expanding businesses, and are compliant with taxation laws, ISO and MSC requirements. Visit www.randstad.com.my for more information.