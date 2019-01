Lee Guek Bee, age 52, is a teacher and heads the Science and Mathematics Department at SMK Tung Hua in Sibu, Sarawak. The mother of two who is an Asia e University (AeU) Master of Education (MEd) graduate of 2017, shares her recipe for success.

“Stepping into AeU was one of the best decisions I have ever made. I enrolled in its MEd programmein May 2015. Some of the reasons were my relentless pursuit for postgraduate study and not having to travel from Sarawak to attend regular classes in AeU KL campus (like the conventional way of learning). Besides, AeU’s quality MEd programme is assured, approved and recognised by the Education Ministry of Malaysia and accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency. The fee was also affordable,” shared Lee.

She also added that as a senior Science teacher, the MEd course contents were relevant and interesting; the theories were applicable; and provided valuable experiences she could apply to real-life classroom situations.

“Besides, I was also impressed with the resource-rich online library which gave me easy access to many worldwide educational perspectives,” Lee said.

The flexibility of the programme also taught Lee about the finer points of time management and prioritisation. It helped her discover a balance, juggling her commitments and study schedule. She learned to prioritise and plan her daily time-table ahead in order to complete her assignments and at the same time making sure she spent quality time with her family.

“My family were supportive in helping me during my MEd course by allowing me to fully focus on my studies. I must say they were my pillar of strength and motivated me throughout the course of my study,” Lee revealed.

Additionally, Lee is also grateful to many others whom she says lent support and motivation ... “my awesome academic facilitators and course mates for their unwavering motivation and support - all of you made my lifelong learning a breeze.

“My AeU learning experience has been memorable and enriching. I never dreamed I would fall in love with the MEd course, which has given me a sense of self-actualisation that mere words can’t describe. Through it all, I aspire to inspire the passion of lifelong learning and self-development, both in the young and the old alike,” enthused one very grateful and happy Lee.

AeU is an Open & Distance Learning (ODL) university in Malaysia and one of the premier ODL institutions in Asia. AeU believes that innovation and technology have the power to make education truly democratised, personalised and borderless, hence, it has been driving the digital frontier.

AeU is supported by 17,000 graduates and nearly 30,000 globally-connected students from 100 different countries. Almost 1,000 students across the world have graduated from AeU’s MEd degree programme. Its pride lies in developing career-ready graduates who are innovative and resilient, plus well prepared for the rapidly changing workforce needs.

Admission for AeU’sMaster’s programmes are accessible through regular entry or flexible APEL entry for Malaysian candidates lacking paper qualification requirements. Apply now for the MEd programme under blended learning mode or enjoy a Festive Special fee of RM11,880 (all inclusive) for the Online MEd programme. This offer ends this February 28.

For enquiries, call / WhatsApp 010-7699903 or email onlinemed@aeu.edu.my otherwise apply online at onlinemed.aeu.edu.my