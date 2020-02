TODAY’S graduates need to be familiar with terms such as “Disruptive Technology”, “Gig Economy” and “Industrial Revolution 4.0” to succeed in the current job market.

To meet this demand, First City University College (formerly known as KBU International College) offers industry-relevant diploma programmes across its three faculties – Faculty of Design and Built Environment (FDBE), Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication Studies (FBHC) and the Faculty of Engineering and Computing (FEC).

Graduates of First City UC’s diploma programmes can look forward to a headstart in their job hunt due to the programmes’ accreditation by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and their industry-relevant curricula.

Students with a passion for creativity or designing should consider enrolling in the FDBE, where they will have the opportunity to use facilities such the Mac Lab, Drawing Studio, White Canvas Gallery and many more.

They may consider signing up for one of the following FDBE diploma and degree programmes.

Graphic Design

Students who wish to pursue their artistic passion are encouraged to sign up for the Diploma in Graphic Design programme. Over the course of 2 1/3 years (seven semesters), students will be introduced to research and analysis of information in order to generate ideas as well as develop their visual-creating skills through practical projects.

Interior Design

Lasting for a duration of 2 1/3 years (seven semesters), this programme will train students to understand and apply theoretical knowledge and practical skills for interior design practices.

As a result, they will be able to demonstrate knowledge and understanding of interior design elements such as building studies, material application and furniture design. Subsequently, they will be able to create their design concepts using various software such as AUTOCad, 3D Studio Max, Google Sketchup, Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.

The FBHC offers students diploma programmes that train them for careers that have potential for growth or require versatility. For instance, the tourism sector is expected to see a boom in job opportunities as Tourism Malaysia has set a target of 30 million arrivals and RM100 billion in tourist receipts next year.

Hospitality & Tourism Management

The Diploma in Hospitality & Tourism Management aims to produce graduates who can work effectively at leading hotels, travel agencies, and even food service outlets. Besides attending theoretical classes during the two-year programme (six semesters), students will be able to sharpen their knowledge and skills through the work placement/ internship module.

Business Administration

Students who sign up for the Diploma in Business Administration programme will gain comprehensive knowledge and insight into the field of business. After completing the two-year programme (six semesters), graduates may consider a career in fields such as Communications or even Finance.

The FEC prepares students with a passion for science and mathematics for the many career possibilities brought about by Industrial Revolution 4.0. Through the various Memoranda of Understanding signed with industry partners such as NEM and Iconix, engineering and computing students will enjoy access to up-to-date course materials and cutting edge equipment.

Information Technology

Those looking to enter this field should enrol for the Diploma in Information Technology programme. Over the course of two years (six semesters), they will obtain skills in developing different types of applications, from stand-alone multimedia applications and mobile applications to internet-based systems.

Graduates can bank on skills and knowledge acquired from the programme to land jobs in areas such as E-Commerce, Software Development and Web Programming.

Electronic Engineering

The Diploma in Electronic Engineering will fit students looking to be an Engineering Technician, a Maintenance Technician or an Assistant Project Engineer in Electronics-related industries. The 2 1/3 years (seven semesters) programme focuses on electronic modules such as Integrated Circuits Technology, Electronic Design Automation and Communication Engineering Systems.

Mechatronics

Those interested in jobs that involve Manufacturing, Factory Automation, and Product Testing can sign up for the Diploma in Mechatronics. This 2 1/3 years programme will expose students to mechanical and electronic technical subjects such as Manufacturing Processes, Hydraulics and Pneumatics, and Thermofluid Dynamics.

One Stop Education Fair

Visit FCUC’s education fair from March 13 to 15 at 1 Utama Shopping Centre. Those who enrol for the April 2020 intake will receive a 50% incentive off their tuition fee. There will also be Open Day sessions every day in February and March.

For more information, contact 03-7727 3200 or visit www.firstcity.edu.my.