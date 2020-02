MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) opens 2020 on a bright note with its listing as a Finalist for the Asia-Pacific Triple E-Awards by the Netherlands-based Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities (ACEEU).

Recognised as an institution that has designed and delivered an exceptional approach to embedding entrepreneurship throughout the University, MSU has developed its own unique understanding of being an entrepreneurial university aligned with the environment it operates in.

Social entrepreneurship thrives at MSU, spearheaded by its president and founder Prof Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid.

His vision in establishing MSU and the MSU Foundation is for equal access to education and as a means to transforming lives.

With scholarships worth millions of ringgit from MSU Foundation, no dream gets left behind in journeys to a better future.

For his leadership in providing equal access to education and his successful creation of the MSU entrepreneurship ecosystem, he received the Asia Pacific Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2017.

As an all-rounded educator passionate about developing holistic, balanced, and well-rounded graduates, Mohd Shukri plays active roles across teaching, research, curricular development, quality compliance, leadership, social entrepreneurship, management, and strategic development.

He is a prolific contributor to academic papers, articles, journals and workshops. He currently supervises PhD and Master’s candidates in Management, Entrepreneurship, and Marketing research.

The university also leads in creating awareness on sustainability driven initiatives. The MSU MyCoral Eco-Marine Project received the ITEX Gold Medal and Best Green Invention Award at the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition 2019.

My Coral seeks to raise public awareness on the importance of artificial reefs. Its aim of aiding coral propagation through reef seeding is supplemented by development, protection, and rehabilitation of mangrove forests.

The project is a UNSDG initiative by the MSU International Medical School.

In 2019, MSU became ACEEU’s first university in Asia to be recognised as Entrepreneurial and Engaged. The University also received the Education Ministry’s ‘Most Entrepreneurial University Award 2016’.

The MSU entrepreneurship ecosystem includes the SEED and Jump$tart programmes for MSUpreneurs, Entrepreneurship Week by the MSU Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, and the MSU Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advancement and Development (LEAD) Institute.

Academic, practical, social and business aspects of entrepreneurship are supported by industry leadership and talent on-board the MSU University-Industry Advisory Panel (UIAP), and industry insights facilitated by the University’s President Lecture Series (PLS).

At MSU, faculty expertise and skills are continuously developed and enhanced through collaborations with consultancies and agencies, strategic participations and also joint activities in research, and organising conferences.