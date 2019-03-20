Strong foundation, better future

FOR almost 30 years, First City University College (First City UC) has been providing tertiary education to Malaysian and international students. Formerly known as KBU International College, the institution offers holistic undergraduate Foundation, Diploma and Degree, as well as Postgraduate programmes.

Each year, the institution realises its mission - to produce competitive graduates for the global market - through the programmes it offers in Hospitality and Tourism Management, Communication Studies, Engineering and Computing, and Architecture and Design. These are delivered by qualified lecturers with strong industry experience who provide enriching hands-on learning experiences to students through its Faculty of Engineering and Computing; Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication Studies; and Faculty of Design and Built Environment. However, a solid “foundation” is a must, for a strong “structure”.

Foundation in Engineering, Science and Technology

Those looking towards a dream career and keeping with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which will impact jobs and lives across the board, are encouraged to explore the programmes under the Faculty of Engineering and Computing, which have developed strong ties with industry players and partners to provide students with an edge.

Begin with this one-year Foundation in Engineering, Science and Technology programme that prepares students for two major degree pathways - engineering and computing. If you see yourself as a successful engineer or tech-savvy entrepreneur, then take the first step towards realising your dream as this programme equips students with the necessary knowledge. Upon graduation, students can choose from a wide range of degree programmes like Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or Information Systems.

Foundation in Business Administration

In keeping with the momentum of producing quality graduates, yet not losing sight of the student’s best interest, the Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication Studies offers a wide range of programmes in Business, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Accounting and Finance, Mass Communication and, Hospitality and Tourism Management. All programmes are accredited by the MQA.

Those with interests in these areas should explore the Foundation of Business Administration, a three-semester programme which serves as a pre-university route that introduces students to the bustling world of business and beyond. On completion, doors open to a wide range of degree programmes and majors, especially for students intending to pursue the field of Hospitality and Tourism Management. They will have the liberty of selecting specific elective modules in the Foundation programme that fundamentally links to the Hospitality and Tourism Management degree programme.

Foundation in Art and Design

The Faculty of Design and Built Environment offers a wide range of programmes in Art and Design, Graphic Design, Interior Design, Interior Architecture and Design, Furniture and Product Design, Fashion Marketing, and Design Management. If you have passion and an eye for art and design, then embark on a fulfilling tertiary journey by enrolling into the Foundation in Art and Design programme.

In one-year students receive comprehensive art and design education with exposure to practical studio work, research and creation of 2D and 3D designs. They develop conceptual thinking, visual analysis, fundamental drawing, colour studies and critical writing skills and gain both theory and practical studio work experience. The programme, crafted to cultivate an analytical and critical approach to visual research, also familiarises students with contemporary theories and practices in art and design in historical and social contexts.

At First City UC, there are many opportunities for students to shine and showcase their abilities and aptitude eg. the annual Career Fair, Diploma Graduation Showcase, Sequence Degree Showcase, Innovation Day, etc. These also add prospects for future hiring as potential employers are part of most of these events. Rhonda Sim (pix, left) who graduated with First-class Honours in the BA (Hons) Furniture and Product Design, attests to this: “The Graduation Showcase was a major stepping stone for me. I was offered employment even before graduation,” she says.

With that, enrol at First City University College, open for registration all through March. It is ideally located in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya and easily accessible via MRT/LRT, and free shuttle bus service from/to Subang, Petaling Jaya and Kepong. Register before Mar 31, 2019 and receive 50% off tuition fees (T & C apply). The April intake is now in progress for Foundation and Diploma programmes.