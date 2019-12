KNOWLEDGE is the currency of the 21st-century economy, and meeting the ever-increasing need for qualified, higher-skilled workers is the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL).

Introduced and approved by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), APEL widens access to higher education for adult learners with extensive work experience but who are lacking in academic qualifications.

A pathway that provides credit transfer for entry into diploma programmes right up to PhD, the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL C) via Credit Transfer allows assessment of credits against matching modules in a programme of study.

Once an APEL C applicant’s competency level is determined, those credits can shorten his or her entire study duration considerably, effectively saving time and money. An applicant with only a SPM certificate for university entrance application, for example, would usually qualify for diploma studies only. With APEL C, it is possible to pursue a bachelor’s degree directly.

Providing breakthrough ways for working adults that wish to further their studies, Management and Science University’s (MSU) wide range of programmes are tailored to offer students’ convenience by taking their educational and professional backgrounds into consideration.

Lifelong learners from all walks of life may access MSU’s range of undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes, and choose from a variety of study modes that best fits their schedules.

The options provided are weekday classes, weekend or evening classes, or virtual learning via video conference supported by online discussions.

The university is comprised of the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the School of Graduate Studies and the Graduate School of Management.

MSU is structured on the belief that lifelong learning is vital for professional progress and personal fulfilment.

For more information, call 03-5521 6868, or email enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit www.msu.edu.my.