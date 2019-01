Global professional recruiting group Hays revealed in a recent survey, that three-quarters of workers are planning on finding new jobs this year. The survey involved some 4,500 people across the globe who responded to a web poll conducted between November 22 and December 17, 2018.

A staggering 78% of respondents claimed they intended to look for new jobs and 24% of them stated their reason being “it was time for a change from their current role”. Another 21% shared that “it was due to lack of training and/or career progression opportunities available at their current places of work”.

The 13% of respondents who claimed not to be actively looking to change jobs said they would if they were offered an improved salary or benefits; for better training and progression opportunities; and if there was more variety or excitement in the prospective new role.

Commenting on the results was Hays CEO Alistair Cox: “Our survey has revealed that a large number of employees are planning on looking for a new job in the New Year, so retention will be key for many businesses trying to keep the talented employees they rely on.”

Cox’s advice to businesses is to address these issues if they wish to keep their workers He suggested that employers provide employees with more varied work and/or expose them to other areas of the business. He also proposed training and up-skilling opportunities be made available and that employees are aware of it.