A person’s personality or attributes can be understood by his or her choice of clothing. As world renowned fashion designer Miuccia Prada said, “What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today, when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is instant language.”

Chances are most people are willing to spend a good portion of their hard-earned money for clothing and accessories just to impress others during social gatherings or even at the workplace. It can be said that a good number of Malaysians are particular about which brands they choose to purchase.

Meanwhile, the prospect of working within the fashion industry is steadily gaining an appeal among Malaysians as fashion designers such as Jimmy Choo, Melinda Looi, Farah Khan, Bernard Chandran and Zang Toi are constantly celebrated for their successes on the international stage.

Seizing on the current interest of the public towards all things fashion related, First City University College (First City UC) is offering fashion enthusiasts a way into the industry via the BA (Hons) Fashion Marketing programme through the Faculty of Design & Built Environment (FDBE).

The three-year academic programme was founded with the objective of empowering fashion enthusiasts to market and brand their own fashion products.

Throughout the duration of the course, students will be given the opportunity to explore all aspects of fashion marketing and branding.

Some of the modules include design-oriented ones such as Fashion Communication and Computer Aided Design, as well as business-related such as Fashion Coordination and Branding and also Visual Merchandising. In order to increase the industry-readiness of the students, they will be required to undergo a mandatory Industrial Training module.

“When students graduate with a Fashion Marketing degree from First City UC, they are fully equipped with a strong portfolio that showcases their strengths, skills and talents. It will determine their ability to launch and sustain their own brand, or land a successful career in the fashion industry,” explained Fashion Marketing Programme coordinator Eleen Tan

FDBE students, including those from Fashion Marketing had the privilege of listening to a recent talk by industry expert Bill Keith. The highlight of the talk was when students were given the chance to ask questions in order to know more about the industry.

First Year student Tara Danish Mohammad Irfan shared that the talk taught her about the importance of passion and perseverance in order to succeed in the industry.

Aspiring students hoping to build a career in Fashion and Merchandising should register now to enjoy a 50% incentive off their tuition fee.

At First City UC, students will benefit from a wholesome and world-class education as the campus comes equipped with a wide array of state-of-the-art learning facilities.

These include a library, IT Centre, Centre for Postgraduate Studies, as well as lecture and seminar rooms. The university college also features a robust extra-curricular scene, providing students with many sports and student clubs to join.

The university college enjoys a proven track record of producing highly employable graduates over the last 30 years, which can be attributed to its industry-relevant and Malaysian Qualification Agency-accredited curricula.

To learn more about other programmes offered, drop by First City UC for a staff counselling session.

For more details, call 03-7727 3200 or visit www.firstcity.edu.my.