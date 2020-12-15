Transforming lives with flexible learning

According to Nur Farzana Zulazman: “A student should have strong interpersonal skills and job knowledge to excel in a career pathway. These will help to reinforce their soft skills which in turn will assist them to think critically, communicate effectively and sharpen their leadership qualities.”

She is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Human Capital Management (Hons) through a flexible learning mode at the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies (FBMP), at Management and Science University (MSU).

“I chose Human Capital Management to complement my diploma, which is in Management, and its relevance to my current and future job functions. In addition, it will also serve as added value to enhance my career further.

“As I am doing my degree programme via a flexible learning mode while working full time, it demands a greater commitment. Twenty-four hours a day never seems enough, but with proper planning and time management, any challenge can be overcome. To get the most out of my studies, I work on my assignments during lunch hour and do my revision at night.

“Thankfully, MSU and its staff have been very supportive to ensure my success,” said the Kuching-born lass.

Nur Farzana completed her Diploma in Management from MSU College (MSUC) in June 2020. As one of MSUC Sarawak branch’s star students, she received the President’s List award twice for emerging tops in both academics and co-curricular activities.

She works as an administration staff at a GFG Home Realty, the largest accommodation provider for working adults, expatriates and students in the Klang Valley.

Nur Farzana feels it is crucial that one is clear about what one wants to accomplish within a set time frame before starting a career. Further, passion in learning and exploring new things was also an added advantage in order to be more competent with others in the field.

MSU is one of Malaysia’s top universities with a focus on developing and delivering quality human capital in national and global critical-need areas; among these are Medicine, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Information Sciences, and Engineering, besides Business Management & Professional Studies, Education & Social Sciences, Hospitality & Culinary, and Music & Fashion.

The university offers breakthrough ways for working adults wishing to further their studies. A wide range of programmes are offered with the student’s convenience as well as their educational and professional backgrounds in mind.

Lifelong learners from all walks of life may access MSU’s range of undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes, and choose from a variety of study modes to fit their situation best: whether to attend classes on the weekdays, the weekends, or in the evenings, or to opt for virtual learning that runs via video conference supported by online discussion.

Lifelong learning is vital for everybody and not just for the insatiably curious. Make lifelong learning a part of yourself, advance in your professional life, and gain immense personal fulfilment.

